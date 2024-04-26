Revisiting 3 wholesome moments shared between LSU stars Jayden Daniels and Malik Nabers that proved their unbreakable bond

LSU athletes - Jayden Daniels and Malik Nabers enjoy a lovely bond of friendship between them. The duo have shared several moments on and off the field, always supporting each other. Let's revisit three such moments where the 2023 Heisman trophy winner and Nabers displayed their brotherly bond.

The first one has to be Malik Nabers getting hyped up by Daniels as he reacted to the wide receiver's 40-time in a video posted on Instagram by the NFL's official account.

"Z put you down 4.28. Somebody had a 4.21. I was like, boy! I see 4.21, 4.28. I was like, he ran 4.2, man," Jayden said as he backed Nabers to run faster.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Another such moment of Nabers and Daniels enjoying each other's company was at the NFL Play Football clinic yesterday. They both were playing catch for the last time as their future probably lies with different teams in the NFL.

Expand Tweet

The last one is Daniels and Nabers getting on a video call on Instagram just before the 2024 NFL Draft kicks off. See for yourself:

Expand Tweet

Also read: “You want to become a star, go to LSU” - 2023 Heisman trophy winner Jayden Daniels heaps praise on Alma Mater ahead of 2024 NFL Draft

LSU head coach Brian Kelly backs Jayden Daniels for NFL success

Brian Kelly has seen firsthand what Jayden Daniels can do, thus the LSU head coach is throwing his support behind the Heisman-winning QB Jayden Daniels. The 23-year-old will probably be the second quarterback pick, just behind former USC Trojans ace Caleb Williams.

CFB analysts have been of the view that Daniels’ ability to handle hits is not on par with the game, but Kelly remains confident in his former QB's skills. Kelly sees the need for improvement in Daniels' ability to avoid unnecessary hits but sees it as a minor issue.

“You can turn on the film and you can find the extraordinary things. But, I think he does the ordinary things extraordinarily well. And that’s the thing that you look at,” said Kelly.

Speaking on “Good Morning Football”, Kelly praised Daniels' ability to execute the fundamentals flawlessly, highlighting his knack for avoiding turnovers.

“If that’s the only thing we’re worried about, I think that’s a good thing.”

With the NFL Draft ready to begin in Detroit on Thursday, the Washington Commanders will be hoping to complete the signing of Daniels as soon as possible.

Also read: 2024 NFL Draft: Teams line up for Malik Nabers, WR impresses at LSU Pro Day