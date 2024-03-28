2024 NFL Draft: Teams line up for Malik Nabers, WR impresses at LSU Pro Day

Malik Nabers is viewed as a can't-miss prospect in the 2024 NFL draft. The LSU product had a splendid collegiate football career and formed a stellar one-two punch with Jayden Daniels for the LSU Tigers.

Ahead of the 2024 draft, Nabers had dinner with three notable franchises: the New York Giants, New England Patriots and New York Jets. All three teams could use his talents at the wide receiver position, and we will explore the possibilities in this article. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

How did Malik Nabers perform at the LSU Pro Day?

Malik Nabers had a phenomenal Pro Day, potentially improving his draft stock. Nabers caught passes from Jayden Daniels and impressed during the personal drills.

Malik Nabers ran the 40-yard dash in 4.32 seconds and excelled in the jumps, recording a 42-inch vertical and 10-foot-9 broad jump.

Here's a look at the breakdown of his drills:

40-Yard Dash: 4.35 seconds

Broad Jump: 10 feet, 9 inches

Vertical Jump: 42 inches

Furthermore, the likely top-10 pick's measurements are:

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 199 pounds

Where will Malik Nabers land in the 2024 NFL Draft?

Pass catchers such as Malik Nabers are hard to come by, and NFL scouts are well aware of this. Ahead of LSU's Pro Day, Nabers has been the guest of three franchises. Let's see how he fits on their squads.

1. New York Giants

2024 First Round Pick: 6

The New York Giants have one of the NFL's least impressive wide receiver rooms. The Giants have Darius Slayton, Wan'Dale Robinson and Jalin Hyatt on their depth chart.

Malik Nabers could enter the Giants' locker room and instantly become their WR1. He'll be a fantastic option for Daniel Jones, the former first-round pick in the last-chance saloon.

2. New England Patriots

2024 First Round Pick: 3

The New England Patriots are entering a new era, and they could do with draft additions at almost every offensive position. Hence, it'll be interesting if they select Nabers with the third pick of the 2024 NFL Draft.

However, if the Patriots decide to go against the grain and select Nabers, they'll get a phenomenal pass catcher. Nabers looks a more natural talent than Kendrick Bourne, JuJu Smith-Schuster and DeMario Douglas. He catches the rock in various ways and could bring much-needed excitement to the Foxborough Stadium.

3. New York Jets

2024 First Round Pick: 10

The New York Jets have committed to surrounding Aaron Rodgers with as much talent as possible. The Jets already have Garrett Wilson, Mike Williams and Xavier Gipson on their roster. Nabers could slot in as the WR2 to create arguably the most stacked wideout room in the league.

It will be a treat watching Rodgers slink passes to Nabers and Wilson, and if all three are fit, there's no reason the Jets won't make a deep postseason run.