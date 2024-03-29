“RG III out here trying to keep his job” - CFB world subtly roasts Robert Griffin III for backing Caleb Williams’ fashion choices

Former USC quarterback Caleb Williams stirred up social media Monday when he was spotted supporting the Trojans women's basketball team with a pink phone and nail polish. This sparked a flurry of comments and reactions online.

Among those chiming in was former NFL star and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III, aka "RGIII," who defended Williams' fashion choices Wednesday in a post on X, writing:

“Let Caleb Williams be Caleb Williams. Ain't nothing wrong with him wearing pink fingernail polish and having a pink phone case. Quite frankly, if he goes to Chicago then Bears' fans should be rocking whatever he is. Stop the hate and accept him for who he is.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

While some applauded Griffin III’s support for Williams, others questioned the quarterback's style choices, leading to a mix of reactions in the comments section.

One fan in particular targeted the former NFL QB, writing:

"I see RG III out here trying to keep his job."

Expand Tweet

Here's a look at some other fan reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Some fans were more positive in their reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Despite the trolling and criticism, Williams remained unapologetic about his style, attributing it to his identity and embracing it as a part of who he is.

Also read: Devin McCourty delivers strong rebuttal to fans hating on Caleb Williams' painted nails

Jaylon Johnson advises Caleb Williams to avoid "Hollywood sh*t"

Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson had some direct words of wisdom for the USC quarterback, who is anticipated to be the top pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

During an appearance on the "Up & Adams" show, Johnson stressed staying grounded and avoiding any hint of celebrity culture, especially in a city like Chicago.

Johnson's advice highlights the need for Williams to approach his NFL journey with humility and a strong work ethic, leaving behind any notions of Hollywood glamour.

He believes that as a rookie entering a highly competitive and demanding league, the 22-year-old Heisman Trophy winner must earn the respect of his teammates and prove himself on the field.

Expand Tweet

The Bears organization, long plagued by quarterback woes, have pinned their hopes on Williams to be the solution to their problems. With past disappointments like Justin Fields and Mitch Trubisky, Chicago is eager for Williams to step in and become the franchise quarterback it has been searching for.

Also read: Bears GM Ryan Poles claps back at Robert Griffin III for asking USC QB Williams to pull an Eli Manning: "It pisses me off"