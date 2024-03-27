Bears general manager Ryan Poles has clapped back at Robert Griffin III after the former quarterback asked Caleb Williams to pull an Eli Manning and refuse to go to Chicago if he is drafted first overall by the franchise. Poles wants people to know that the franchise is turning around from being underachievers and moving into a new era

During the Pat McAfee show, he said:

“It pisses me off a little bit to be honest with you because we were hired to break a cycle. The same thing when I was in Kansas City … and we did, and no one talks about those days anymore."

Ryan Poles also said that whether it is Caleb Williams or Robert Griffin III, they should look at his success in turning around franchises and believe that the Bears have a brighter future instead of looking to the past. He continued:

“It’s all about what they are right now. I really believe we’re about to break this cycle and get this city in a really good situation and win a lot of games. The past is the past. I don’t worry about that at all. It’s about where we’re going.”

In responding to Robert Griffin III, Ryan Poles might have just confirmed their intention to draft Caleb Williams

While Ryan Poles was furious with what Robert Griffin III said, it was the firmest indication that we have yet that the Chicago Bears are planning to draft Caleb Williams.

When the season ended, it was unclear whether they would draft a quarterback or build around Justin Fields. Once Justin Fields was traded, we were sure that they were going to stay at the top spot and draft a quarterback.

While that part was resolved, the question then turned to who was going to be the player drafted by Ryan Poles. Caleb Williams was the consensus pick, hence Robert Griffin III's comments about him. However, there was a chance that it could be someone like Drake Maye as well.

Based on how strongly the Bears general manager reacted to the suggestion, it looks more likely than ever that they have made up their mind that they are going to draft Caleb Williams. As he mentioned from his time with the Kansas City Chiefs, a great quarterback can change the outlook of a team. The Bears have been average for a long time to come and they have a chance to change that.