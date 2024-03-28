Devin McCourty claims Caleb Williams’ makeup choices isn’t anything new for NFL players

Caleb Williams set the internet ablaze this week when a video surfaced of the potential first-overall pick allegedly wearing lipstick and painted nails. The video caused a rush of opinions from NFL fans, with a vocal demographic knocking him out of the top of the draft class because of it.

Speaking on Thursday's edition of "Good Morning Football," former NFL player Devin McCourty claimed that players grooming themselves in feminine ways was nothing new.

The former safety told a story of him overhearing a player in a locker room telling another that he was going to "get his nails done."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Devin McCourty: [00:00:00] "I'm walking into the weight room and I'm walking by guys locker and I hear, and I got to go get my nails done," McCourty recalled.

He went on to declare that Williams' grooming was not anything new. McCourty didn't date the story with a specific time and place, but his employment history narrows things considerably. The safety arrived in the league in 2010 via a 27th overall selection by the New England Patriots.

Expand Tweet

McCourty only played for the Patriots for the entire duration of his career, so he was likely referring to his rookie season, which took place nearly 15 years ago. As such, Bill Belichick's former safety could have noticed these grooming methods as early as 2010, 14 years before Caleb Williams is set to be picked in the 2024 NFL Draft.

McCourty went on to issue a direct challenge to the logic of any haters.

Devin McCourty: GMFB [00:01:13] "That's like a guy coming in saying, 'Man, that's your girlfriend. I don't like her. You can't be on our team'."

2024 NFL Draft predictions take steam away from Caleb Williams

Caleb Williams at UCLA v USC

At this point in the offseason, most analysts have had time to post multiple mock drafts of who they expect to go and when. Most fans will focus on the top of the first round to learn the best quarterbacks and where they will end up.

At the start of the offseason, most agreed that Caleb Williams was the bona fide top selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. However, Jayden Daniels appears to be picking up steam around the league, with multiple analysts doubling down on Jayden Daniels going to the Chicago Bears.

Of course, whether this is a Will Levis-esque overhype situation from last year or something else entirely is up in the air.

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Good Morning Football" and H/T Sportskeeda.