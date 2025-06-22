Sam Leavitt "sticking" to QB role after miserably failing to tackle Arizona State OC during offseason outing

Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt had a strong first season with the Sun Devils, leading the team to a Big 12 title and a College Football Playoff spot. After Cam Skattebo's departure to the NFL, he might need to pack in extra punch to lead ASU's offense next season.

This offseason, Leavitt had a great time bonding with the Arizona State offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo. A fan page posted a video on Sunday which showed a hilarious and wholesome moment between the two.

Arroyo was wakeboarding and Leavitt aimed to land on the surfboard; however, he missed and splashed back into the water.

"#ASU QB Sam Leavitt has made his decision after failing to tackle his coach #ForksUp," the fan page tweeted.

Leavitt also posted the clip.

"Almost slipped out @coach_Arroyo. Sticking to QB," Leavitt tweeted.

Leavitt is one of the rising stars in college football. After graduating high school, he went on to play for the Michigan Wolverines, but joined Arizona State after completing one season. Sun Devils coach Kenny Dillingham praised Leavitt for his competitive edge and said that he wouldn't trade him for any quarterback in the country.

"He's a competitor, he makes plays that we don't call the play for," Dillingham said on Wednesday (01:44), via the "College GameDay Podcast."

Analyst gives major NFL prediction for Arizona State's Sam Leavitt

Last season, Sam Leavitt recorded 2,885 passing yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions. He played an integral part in the Sun Devils winning their first Big 12 championship in their maiden campaign in the conference. Renowned analyst Todd McShay gave an optimistic prediction for the quarterback.

"I freakin love this dude," McShay said on Thursday, via "The Todd McShay Show." "I'm telling you, I think he has got a chance to really elevate. I love his grrit, I love his competitiveness, I love how instinctive he is. I love his athleticism. I think Leavitt is going to be an NFL starting quarterback and could be a really good one."

Meanwhile, analyst David Pollack gave a prediction about Leavitt's chances of winning the prestigious Heisman Trophy.

"By far, the best odds on the board to me is Sam Leavitt," Pollack said on Tuesday, via "See Ball Get Ball." "Like, give me Sam Leavit. It's +2500, I'm not putting him below three as best quarterback in college football."

Texas' Arch Manning and Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith are at the forefront to win the award, according to Sports Illustrated.

