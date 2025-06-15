Giants rookie RB Cam Skattebo faces lawsuit for shattering ex-Arizona State teammate's NFL dreams in golf cart disaster

Cam Skattebo is preparing for his rookie season with the New York Giants. He was one of the stars of last season's College Football Playoff, and Giants fans will hope for similar productivity in his first campaign.

However, the Arizona State product's first professional preseason has been rocked by an accusation of neglect resulting in injury. According to USA Today's Dan Benton, Skattebo is facing a lawsuit for ending ex-Sun Devils teammate Mattheos Katergaris' NFL hopes.

The report cited a Maricopa County Superior Court filing.

"Skattebo allegedly 'jumped up and down' on the back of a golf cart during an Arizona State Sun Devils practice on July 31, 2023, causing the seat to break," Benton wrote on Sunday.

Katergaris' attorney, Neil Udulutch, said Skattebo's actions caused the cart to fall, and his client suffered a serious injury which ended his pro football hopes.

"He got a really bad laceration, essentially going all the way down to the bone in his elbow," Udulutch said. "It basically ruptured his distal triceps tendon 90% of the way, so he required surgery and months of physical therapy."

Katergaris earned first-team All-5A Northeast Valley Region honors in high school. However, his collegiate career never got going.

Skattebo denied any wrongdoing, and his lawyer, Todd Rinner, responded to the civil filing instituted by Katergaris.

"Cam Skattebo’s court filing asked that Mattheos Katergaris’ complaint be dismissed with prejudice and that Skattebo be awarded attorneys’ fees and costs with interest," Benton wrote.

The civil case will resume for a pretrial conference in February.

What's next for Cam Skattebo?

Cam Skattebo is locked in for his first season in the NFL. The New York Giants selected the Arizona State product at No. 105 in April.

The running back is competing with Tyrone Tracy Jr. for the RB1 role. Both players have their strengths, and winning the spot ahead of Week 1 against the Washington Commanders will take a significant effort.

Skattebo forced 110 missed tackles in the 2024 college football season, finishing just behind Heisman Trophy runner-up Ashton Jeanty of Boise State. Giants fans will hope that he showcases that elite trait in the 2025 campaign and beyond.

