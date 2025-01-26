“Seems as tho I’ve been in black all week”: Coach Prime reflects on his “tumultuous” week after losing 3 of his close friends

It's been a tough week for Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders. On Instagram on Saturday, Coach Prime discussed the funerals of three of his close friends: former Colorado Buffaloes coach Bill McCartney; Lt. Elvis McGee, a member of his security team; and former teammate Keith Ross.

Sanders noted that although the services were all wonderful, he's going to take this week to relax after the "tumultuous" week he endured.

"Seems as tho I’ve been in BLACK all week Dealing with this inevitable thing called Life & Death. Coach McCartney, 1 of my security guys Lt. Elvis McGee & my Dear friend & former teammate Keith Ross. Their Celebrations of life and The Wake was phenomenal. I applaud everyone involved in making those days special to family, friends & loved 1z. Lord I’m gonna relax a little this week and deal with this tumultuous week spiritually & psychologically because it weighed on me. Thank u Lord for allowing me to hear during tremendous turbulence. Amen!" Sanders posted.

Coach Prime prepares to send off his sons to the NFL

While Coach Prime rests after an emotionally taxing week, he has some happy events to look forward to. Sanders has guided his two sons, Shedeur and Shilo, during their careers playing for the Colorado Buffaloes as their coach. Now, as the 2025 NFL draft approaches, he'll get to see his sons off into the pros as they get their opportunities at the next level.

Particularly, Deion Sanders' son, Shedeur, has the potential to be the first pick in the draft. Shedeur has established himself as arguably the best quarterback in the draft class with his 4,134 passing yards and 37 touchdowns during his senior season.

NCAA Football: Alamo Bowl-Brigham Young at Colorado - Source: Imagn

With the Tennessee Titans and the New York Giants sitting in the top three, and both in need of a new quarterback, Shedeur should be an early selection on night one of the draft. As for Shilo, while he's not particularly high on many draft analysts' boards, his name value alone could be enough for an NFL team to take a chance on the safety.

While there was some speculation that Deion Sanders could follow his sons into the NFL by filling one of the several head coaching vacancies after the conclusion of the regular season, the rumors seem to have subsided now that all but one of those roles have been filled. All signs point to Coach Prime returning to Colorado, where he'll look to continue to build up the football program.

