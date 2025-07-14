Shane Beamer throws shade at national reporter for doubting South Carolina as LaNorris Sellers' Heisman hype grows

Shane Beamer was instrumental in getting LaNorris Sellers on the South Carolina Gamecocks roster ahead of the 2023 season. The Gamecocks coach chose to break him into the team gradually, so LaNorris featured in just three games (all from the bench) in his first season. He subsequently had a breakthrough campaign in 2024, earning the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Year Award.

With the 2025 season on the horizon, Beamer has brought out the receipts to throw some shade at a national reporter who doubted the Gamecocks. While speaking at the 2025 SEC Media Days on Monday, Beamer said,

"I think about this every year. So, in 2021, there was a national reporter that week who said the ceiling for our program in 2021 was two wins.

"Now here we are five years later & y'all are having conversations about LaNorris Sellers being a Heisman Trophy candidate & people are talking about this team being a playoff team."

The Gamecocks have come a long way since Beamer took over in 2021. They posted a 7-5 record in his first season at the helm and defeated North Carolina 38–21 in the Duke's Mayo Bowl.

The Gamecocks then went 8-5 and 5-7 in the 2022 and 2023 seasons, respectively. The 2024 season was their most successful under Beamer as they posted a 9-4 record. Beamer earned the 2024 SEC Coach of the Year Award for his efforts.

What's next for Shane Beamer and LaNorris Sellers?

Shane Beamer will look to record his first 10-win season of his coaching career. The former Virginia Tech and Oklahoma assistant has been part of numerous successful programs, and he's looking to further implement his ideas on the Gamecocks in the upcoming season.

Beamer will look to lead his side to the expanded college football playoffs as one of the best teams in the SEC. He has a formidable roster that has grown since he joined the program ahead of the 2021 program, and it's high time that they competed with the best that college football has to offer.

LaNorris Sellers is the undisputed starting quarterback for the Gamecocks heading into the 2025 season. The South Florence High School (Florence, South Carolina) product is fresh off a third-team All-SEC nod, and he's looking to guide his side to an impressive record in the upcoming campaign.

BetMGM has Sellers as one of the favorites to win the 2025 Heisman Trophy. He has +1800 odds to win the award entering his third year with the Gamecocks. He's behind Arch Manning, Garrett Nussmeier, Cade Klubnik, Jeremiah Smith and Drew Allar on the odds list. His first game of the campaign will be against the Virginia Tech Hokies.

