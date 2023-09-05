Bold is certainly one way to describe Deion Sanders, his coaching style, and his general demeanor. His unfiltered commentary and brutal honesty have earned him a lot of detractors and critics.

On Saturday, after the Colorado Buffaloes defeated the highly regarded TCU Horned Frogs, the narrative changed.

Although Deion was initially widely criticized for his wholesale changes to the Colorado roster, he suddenly found his decisions being applauded.

On an episode of "First Take," Shannon Sharpe broke down why Sanders has so many naysayers:

"What I think a lot of it is, what scared a lot of people away is what you just saw, right? So, he is, they want you to be buttoned up like Coach Saban. They want you to be Kirby Smart. They want you to be, he's not a typical coach. He's gonna give you crap catchphrase."

He went on to explain what makes Coach Prime's coaching so special and unique:

"Ego, say we come in, we believe, do you believe we got Donald, we got leaders. And so, everybody is not gonna. He's doing it a different way. When you do things a different way, it scares a lot of people because they're used to seeing it that specific way. But you can win a lot of different ways, and his players believe in him. Yes, he's the best, or in college football."

Deion Sanders hits back

Deion and his son quarterback Shedeur Sanders have been doubted a lot. After their unlikely win against TCU on Saturday, the college football waited eagerly for Deion's comments.

Speaking to Fox Sports immediately after the game, he made his thoughts abundantly clear:

"Man, this is a blessing. Everybody, Buff Nation, who supported us, and all the hood that had my back. I thank y'all. God, this is good. We told you we were coming. You thought we were joking? Guess what, we keep the receipts."

During the post-game press conference, he zeroed in on a reporter who had criticized his decisions before the game.

“What’s up, boss?” Sanders said. “Do you believe now? Hold on, hold on! … Oh no no no! I read through that bull-junk you wrote! I sifted through all that. Oh no, come on! Do you believe? You don’t believe. You just answered it. You don’t believe. Next question.”

All eyes will be on the headline-grabbing Deion and his Colorado team that has alerted the college football world with their breathtaking win.