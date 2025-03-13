Shedeur Sanders clears the debate around him carrying NFL teams’ hats on his backpack during 2025 NFL combine

While he didn’t participate in any on-field activities at the NFL scouting combine, Shedeur Sanders was still one of the most talked about prospects in Indianapolis. One reason was a backpack full of different teams’ hats. The Colorado Buffaloes quarterback cleared the air about the apparel on Thursday.

On episode 33 of “2 Legendary with Shedeur Sanders”, the quarterback prospect talked about his experience in Indianapolis. Of course, that also included why he had different hats on his backpack at the event.

“The reason why those hats were in my backpack (was) because that was the hat I got from having those formal meetings with those teams," Sanders said (Timestamp: 3:08). "So, that’s really all that was. Wasn’t nothing deeper than that at all. It was just a souvenir I got from meeting with those teams.”

The explanation should stop some of the speculation about his landing spot in April’s NFL draft. Being one of the top quarterback prospects ahead of the event means he garners as much attention as any other prospect.

At the moment the pictures were taken, there were some theories that the hats could give some clues as to where Sanders might land, especially with Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints hats hanging off the backpack.

The Browns, picking second in April, are expected to be in play for Shedeur Sanders. The Saints, meanwhile, have Derek Carr locked up for the 2025 season, but could look toward the future by drafting Sanders at No. 9.

Teams usually have formal meetings with a large number of prospects during the combine. And while those meetings reflect some interest, it doesn’t necessarily mean they will draft those prospects if they are available.

Shedeur Sanders wants respect for Colorado teammates

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders also shared what it was like to spend the scouting combine with his teammates. He took the opportunity to talk about the guys he played with in Boulder.

“Going through this experience with my teammates is extremely fun,” Sanders said. “It was just tough because the talent’s always been there, but I’d say the respect hasn’t always been there for my teammates.”

While Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter are expected to go near the top of the draft, there isn’t a lot of attention going towards other former Buffaloes ahead of the NFL draft.

Besides Sanders and Hunter, wide receivers Jimmy Horn Jr. and Lajohntay Wester were also in attendance at Indianapolis.

Colorado went 9-4 last season, earning a berth to the Alamo Bowl, where they lost to Big 12 rival BYU.

