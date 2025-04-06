Shedeur Sanders drops 2-word message as Giants & Browns rumors intensify after stunning pro day performance

Shedeur Sanders finally showcased his talents in front of scouts and team representatives on Friday. As the 2025 NFL draft approaches on April 24-26, the Colorado quarterback's stock continues to be heavily analyzed. With his draft position uncertain, the suspense will certainly make for great television.

On Sunday, after zipping passes to receivers at the Buffaloes' pro day, Sanders shared an inspiring message on X.

"Be legendary," Sanders wrote Saturday on X.

In the lead-up to the draft, some have questioned Sanders' arm strength and ability to make the precise throws needed at the next level.

"Friday's throwing session appeared to be aimed at trying to answer those questions," NFL.com's Eric Edholm wrote that same day. "Sanders flashed his trademark accuracy over his 60-plus throws (I had him at 69 attempts), with most of them on target or close to his receiver.

"Only four of those passes were incomplete, including three drops and one overthrow, by my count."

Sanders turned in an impressive campaign at Colorado in 2024, throwing for 4,134 yards. That total ranked fourth in the country behind Syracuse's Kyle McCord, Miami's Cam Ward and Ole Miss' Jaxson Dar, all of whom are entering this month's NFL draft.

What did Shedeur Sanders think of his pro day showing?

Some of Shedeur Sanders' missed attempts lingered with him afterward. Last season, he led the nation with a 74.0% completion rate. On Friday, he reflected on his performance during a discussion in Boulder.

"It wasn't perfect, so of course it's something that'll keep you up a little bit at night, but you know, I'm extreme," Sanders told NFL Network. "What I do for the most part is I just love perfection. ... When it's all said and done, then I think about it. But, of course, next one is like, 'Alright, I know what it is. I know what I gotta do.'"

Sanders was asked whether he felt any added nerves, considering it was his first audition for NFL teams. The confident quarterback responded with a straightforward answer.

"It's pressure when I wake up in the morning," Sanders said. "You know, so there's no added pressure anywhere in my life, I'd say, at all."

Sanders has been projected to be drafted by either the New York Giants or the Cleveland Browns. However, the Giants recently signed a pair of veterans in free agency — Russell Wilson and former No. 1 overall draft choice Jameis Winston — making it unclear if they would still pursue the Colorado quarterback.

Meanwhile, Cleveland only has former Pittsburgh Steelers first-round pick Kenny Pickett, now with his third professional team. Deshaun Watson is nursing an Achilles injury that will keep him out for an extended period.

