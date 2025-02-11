Shedeur Sanders issues 1-word message as his eye-catching college football stat gets highlighted on social media

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders has been tabbed as one of the top picks in the upcoming NFL draft. The quarterback had a stellar season for the Buffaloes, leading them to a 9-4 record and bowl eligibility for the first time in eight years.

He finished the season with 4,134 passing yards resulting in 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. What stood out was the NFL-bound quarterback's accuracy of 74% (353-of-477) which was the best of his career.

Since arriving in the FBS from Jackson State in 2022, Sanders has completed 71.8% of his passes which is the highest among FBS quarterbacks to have attempted 875+ passes.

On Tuesday, he quote-tweeted a college football fan on X who uncovered the statistic. He captioned the post:

"Legendary," Shedeur Sanders wrote.

Shedeur finished his college football career with 1,264 completed passes out of 1,803 passes attempted (71.8% completion) resulting in 134 touchdowns and 27 interceptions.

Shedeur Sanders is the most 'NFL-ready' QB in 2025 class, according to his dad

Shedeur Sanders has always played under his father, Colorado coach Deion Sanders, in his two years at Jackson State and two years in Boulder with the Buffaloes.

During last week's segment of ESPN's "First Take," Coach Prime tabbed his son as the most 'NFL-ready' quarterback and player in the Class of 2025 due to his accumulated experience of always being a starter wherever he's played.

“Shedeur is prepared for this next level and this journey that he’s about to go on," Coach Prime said. "I think he’s the most equipped. I think he’s the best one for the job, for any city. He’s always been scrutinized. He’s never had the best of, but he’s made the best of. Oftentimes, we draft these quarterbacks that have been on these elite teams then they get in these situations not conducive to success and that choke.

"So, I think he’s the most qualified by far. That’s a good spot (New York). Wherever. I’m going to put this in God’s hands because sometimes we desire things that aren’t right for us. So, whether he goes 1, 2 or 3, Shedeur already exceeded all expectations. He wants to top his daddy. His daddy was the fifth pick. So, he wants to go 1 to 4.”

In 2023, Shedeur Sanders was the most sacked quarterback (53) in the FBS due to playing behind a porous offensive line. But his father recruited heavily to remedy that situation, and the popular QB responded by having the best season of his four-year college football career.

