"Shedeur Sanders you are officially a Dawg now": Colorado fans drop wild reactions to former QB's practice in Browns jersey

Shedeur Sanders is in offseason training with the Cleveland Browns. They picked him up in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft alongside ex-Oregon star Dillon Gabriel (3rd round pick) in this year's draft.

On Thursday, the Colorado Buffaloes dedicated a post to Shedeur Sanders. It included a series of photos of the quarterback in training while flaunting his Browns jersey. Earlier this month, the franchise confirmed that the 2024 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award winner will wear the No.12 jersey for the team.

"DAWG" the Buffs wrote in the caption of the post.

Fans shared their thoughts on Shedeur flaunting his Browns jersey during offseason practice.

"Shedeur Sanders you are officially an Dawg now," one fan commented.

"My nephew locked in and I love it! Keep rising to the top. Let's go," another fan said.

Comments on the Colorado Buffaloes' IG post

"He gonna get his chance to shine in Cleveland," this fan stated.

"the Prime effect god continue to bless Shedeur Sanders," another fan said.

Comments on the Colorado Buffaloes' IG post

"Looking like the starter already," this fan wrote.

"QB 1 LOADING!!!" one fan commented.

Comments on the Colorado Buffaloes' IG post

Coach Prime's son spent the last two seasons of his collegiate career in Boulder. He quickly became a key part of the roster, helping the Buffs redeem themselves after a disappointing 1-11 campaign in 2022.

During his two-season stint, the quarterback recorded 7,364 yards and 64 TDs passing. Last season, he helped the Buffs to a 9-4 campaign and their first bowl game appearance since 2020. Following his departure, Kaidon Salter and Julian Lewis are competing to be the next QB1 of the program.

With the Browns, Shedeur joins a roster that boasts veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett. Deshaun Watson continues to rehabilitate from his injury.

Colin Cowherd shares his take on Shedeur Sanders after OTAs performance

Shedeur Sanders continues to show glimpses of his potential in the offseason. He has impressed with his performance during the OTAs, leading to speculations about his position on the roster.

On Thursday, analyst Colin Cowherd shared his perspective on Shedeur's future with the Browns. According to him, Coach Prime's son might emerge as the potential QB1.

"It appears in the four quaterback derby, despite the fact that Shedeur Sanders had the fewest attempts, he was the most efficient and most productive with the fewest reps," Cowherd said on his eponymous show.

"I've seen enough. I'm calling it a wrap. Shedeur should be starting. We are calling him as the projected winner in a race that is not as close as the fake news projected. You can keep selling me Pickett, you can keep selling me Dillon Gabriel...Now Flacco, I buy Flacco... I think he's going to win the starting job initially. I really like Flacco, but I'm calling it. I'm calling it for Shedeur."

Last season, the Browns finished with a disappointing 3-14 campaign. They begin their 2025 campaign with a season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals in September. Only time will tell if Shedeur is given the responsibility as the team's QB1.

