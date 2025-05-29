"Just wait until he’s under pressure": NFL fans react to Shedeur Sanders' viral TD video during Browns OTAs

Shedeur Sanders entered the NFL Draft with plenty of hype, but he ended up falling to the fifth round to the Cleveland Browns.
Despite falling to the fifth round, Sanders can compete for the starting job in Cleveland. At OTAs, Sanders looked good as he made a beautiful throw that was caught for a touchdown.
However, many NFL fans weren't impressed with Sanders' throw as he says he telegraphed he was going there.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
"Just wait until he’s under pressure," a fan wrote.
"He never took his eyes off that receiver for not even a second. Starting NFL DB’s would eat that pass up," a fan added.
Fans think Sanders didn't look at other receivers, which telegraphed his throw. That could lead to plenty of interceptions in the NFL, some fans believe.
"How is that elite? No rush pressure and a corner throw with minimum risk of interception," a fan wrote.
"Wait until he has D linemen running him down," a fan added.
The most common complaint from fans was that there wasn't any pass rush on Sanders, so it is hard to tell how he will do in the NFL, but the ball placement was very good.
"He never looked away from the spot he threw too. Easy pick 6," a fan wrote.
"Wow! The way he avoided the rush and threw under pressure!," a fan added.
Despite the backlash, Sanders is still competing for the Cleveland Browns' starting quarterback job.
NFL analyst believes Shedeur Sanders could be Browns' Week 1 starter
Shedeur Sanders joined a Cleveland Browns quarterback room that features Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco, and Dillon Gabriel.
Although Gabriel was drafted ahead of him in 2025, it is an open competition, and ESPN NFL analyst Louis Riddick believes Sanders has all the tools to be the Week 1 starter.
“If he can compete with Dillon Gabriel, if he can compete with Joe Flacco, if he can compete with Kenny Pickett," Riddick said on Get Up, via Yahoo. "There's a very good chance that he could be your starter week one... It’s not ridiculous… he could be your starter Week 1. No question about it,
Sanders will get plenty of reps in OTAs, training camp, and preseason games to try and win the Browns' starting quarterback job.
Cleveland will open its 2025 NFL season on Sept. 7 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.