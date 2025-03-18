Shedeur Sanders' successor Julian Lewis dragged out as tempers flare during Colorado's practice session

Colorado's spring football camp is underway and, early on, things can get a little chippy between offensive and defensive players. Such appeared to be the case in a Well Off Media video posted Tuesday on YouTube, but quarterbacks have no place taking part in those kinds of extracurriculars.

As a scuffle took place during a practice, Colorado defensive lineman Amari McNeill lifted freshman passer Julian Lewis and carried him safely away from any danger (Timestamp: 5:42).

Lewis was ranked as the No. 9 quarterback in the Class of 2025 by 247Sports. He reclassified from the cycle following that in order to get to the collegiate level earlier.

Per statistics from MaxPreps, Lewis threw for nearly 3,800 yards, 48 touchdowns and seven interceptions last season for Carrolton (Ga.) High School.

What can we expect from Colorado quarterbacks this spring?

Spring football is another chance for Deion Sanders to begin to iron out the Buffaloes' quarterback situation now that Shedeur Sanders has moved on to the professional ranks. The younger Sanders figures to go in the first round of next month's 2025 NFL draft, but it's unsure where.

Now that his son is no longer suiting up in Boulder, Coach Prime will choose between Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter and the highly touted freshman, Lewis. Salter has a distinct edge with experience, having been the Flames' starter for a few go-rounds, but Lewis' talent could earn him the gig.

Salter played at Liberty for four seasons, directing offenses for coaches Hugh Freeze and Jamey Chadwell. He racked up 5,887 passing yards and 56 touchdowns while also rushing for 2,063 yards and 21 scores. With his new team, he could benefit from having better talent surrounding him.

"There's probably times, too, where Kaidon probably didn't have the most talented roster in terms of the team he was playing against," Scott Procter said earlier this month on the "DNVR CU Buffs Podcast."

"But he obviously made it do what it do and, again, he's gonna have the best supporting cast he's ever had in terms of guys to throw the ball to, in terms of protection. And protection is another thing, too, that I think we can't really forget about.

"Shedeur was sacked damn near 100 times over the last two seasons. It takes a grown man to take that type of physical beating."

Who ends up with the starting job for Colorado will depend on what Coach Prime chooses to roll with. Salter has tons of potential, as well, and can surely improve his game. It will also hinge on whether or not Lewis can quickly get up to speed in the Colorado offense. The competition he faces in the Big 12 will be much different than the defenses he opposed on the prep level.

