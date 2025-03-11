"Shedeur was sacked d**n near 100 times": Colorado podcaster breaks down why Kaidon Salter fits the role under Coach Prime

Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter is in line to take over for Shedeur Sanders as the quarterback of the Colorado Buffaloes. While the spot is still up for grabs — Salter is battling highly-touted recruit Julian Lewis — the more experienced signal-caller has an edge, particularly in terms of his build..

Ad

Salter played four seasons at Liberty under coaches Hugh Freeze and Jamey Chadwell, piling up 5,887 passing yards and 56 touchdowns. Salter also rushed for 2,063 yards and 21 scores. The passer carried a heavy load for the Flames, but with more talent around him, his job should become at least slightly easier.

"There's probably times, too, where Kaidon probably didn't have the most talented roster in terms of the team he was playing against," Scott Procter said Monday on the "DNVR CU Buffs Podcast." "But, he obviously made it do what it do and, again, he's gonna have the best supporting cast he's ever had in terms of guys to throw the ball to, in terms of protection.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"And protection is another thing, too, that I think we can't really forget about. Shedeur (Sanders) was sacked damn near 100 times over the last two seasons. It takes a grown man to take that type of physical beating."

Ad

Comments begin at 11:20

Ryan Koenigsberg, another member of that show, believes that Kaidon Salter has room to grow in Boulder.

"It's gonna be a great competition and it's certainly not that I don't believe in Kaidon, and I honestly think that they're gonna work heavily with him on trying to improve his accuracy," Ryan Koenigsberg said. "There's a chance that, if he does improve it, he becomes, like some people have mentioned, a Heisman candidate. I mean, his legs combined with an accurate passing arm would be deadly, and completely, like, change the arc for this team potentially."

Ad

Procter agreed with that point.

"I think it's a mistake, too, to talk about and think about Kaidon as a finished prospect, project," black guy said. "You know what I'm saying? Like, he's obviously played a lot of football. But, this is somebody ... who can improve, add 4-5 points, potentially, to his completion percentage."

What does Kaidon Salter bring to the Buffaloes?

Kaidon Salter showcased his skills at the Conference USA level, but the level of competition will be noticeably tougher as he transitions to Colorado in the Big 12.

Ad

Salter has big shoes to fill with Shedeur Sanders headed to the NFL. Salter was the Conference USA MVP in 2023 after leading Liberty to a 13-1 campaign. That was the first perfect regular season in the Flames' history, and the team earned a bid to the Fiesta Bowl, where it lost to Oregon.

Kaidon Salter also visited Syracuse before committing to join Deion Sanders and Colorado.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback