  • Shilo Sanders' mom Pilar reshares post defending him on punching player 6 days after Coach Prime's son gets cut by Buccaneers 

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Aug 30, 2025 04:02 GMT
NFL: AUG 23 Preseason Bills at Buccaneers - Source: Getty
Shilo Sanders' mom, Pilar, defended her son amid backlash following an incident that took place during the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills. She shared a clip on her Instagram story, breaking down the incident while claiming her son's innocence.

"For 15 yards REFS DID NOTHING. Only after Shilo defends himself Refs throw flags penalized and ejected only Shilo," Pilar captioned the story.
Pilar Sanders&#039; IG story (Source: @pilarsanders/Instagram)
In the second quarter, the safety found himself in a tussle with tight end Zach Davidson. Out of frustration, Sanders ended up swinging a punch at his face. This ended with him being penalized for unnecessary roughness and was subsequently ejected from the game.

After the game, Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles talked about Sanders' ejection, calling the safety's behavior something they couldn't overlook.

"You can't throw punches in this league," Bowles said via USAToday.com. "That's inexcusable. They're going to get you every time. You've got to grow from that."

One day after the incident, the Bucs announced that Sanders did not make it to the 53-man roster. Coach Prime's son was also sidelined from the practice squad, raising questions about his professional future.

However, on Thursday, he shared a post on YouTube hinting at the various career paths he could take apart from playing in the NFL.

"I've been talking to my agent, and we're waiting on the next opportunity, if that's the NFL cool, but God's blessed me with a lot of talents to do other things other than play football," Sanders said via a post on X/Twitter.
"Mentally, I'm good because I know that I got a lot of talents. ... Every athlete comes to this point to where you find yourself without the game of football, and then you thinking about, 'What can you do next?' ... I've always done that my whole life, playing football, with music, acting, modeling. I'm well versed...," he added.
Coach Prime opens up about Shilo Sanders being cut from the Buccaneers roster

During Tuesday's press conference, the Colorado Buffaloes coach spared a few minutes to talk about Shilo Sanders' future after being waived by the Bucs.

He said he is not worried that his son did not make the team. "Coach Prime" also talked about how the safety has many talents at his disposal, which he could take advantage of.

"So, Shilo's a man of many talents," Deion Sanders said via YahooSports.com. "I don't know if you guys know, he's a man of many talents, and he's gonna be straight. All the Sanders are gonna be straight, with him without football. You better believe that. I take care of mine, and I always have. And y'all know what I mean. You better believe that."
Shilo Sanders has the option of signing with another team in case one shows interest in him. Alternatively, he may decide to explore his passion for music or modeling and look to make a career out of it.

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Edited by Veer Badani
