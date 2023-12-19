"Should get some royalty for that": Deion Sanders' old pal wants a cut of Coach Prime's $45,000,000 net worth for coining his legendary nickname

Deion Sanders' childhood friend, Richard Fain, claims he is owed millions by the sports icon, saying he deserves a share of Sanders’s $45 million fortune. Fain alleges that Sanders profited from an idea that he gave him.

They have known each other for 45 years and played sports together since they were kids. The nickname “Prime Time” originated from a bus trip to a childhood basketball game.

Richard Fain, an ex-NFL cornerback, jokingly said he deserves payment for the name:

“Now that I look back on it, I named him Prime Time. I think I should get some type of royalty for that Prime. Man, [when] I'm going to get that check, man?”

In a recent video, Fain said how he came up with the nickname “Prime Time” for Deion Sanders when they were high school buddies.

In a video recorded by Fain, he explained:

"Normally, we played earlier in the week, and then we played like on Friday, but we would always play around 7:30, 8:00 O'clock, which you guys know, that's prime time.”

One evening, they were headed to a game with Deion Sanders amid a successful basketball season when Fain said:

“You know something, we're getting ready to go play a basketball game, and Deion is going to put on a show. So, guess what? It's prime time," the former NFL CB said. "And I just said, man, you prime time, getting ready to play in prime time.”

The rest was history, as the name would go on to become one of the most significant names associated with an individual in the history of sports.

“I'm just joking, my brother [Sanders]. Don't owe me nothing,” Fain said.

But Fain acknowledged that Deion Sanders has inspired him through his hard work, dedication and consistency.

When Deion Sanders dropped a bombshell, sharing that his birth name is spelled 'D-i-o-n'"

In an interview on The Rich Eisen Show six years ago, Deion Sanders revealed an interesting fact about his name. Sanders explained that on his birth certificate and license, his name is spelled 'D-i-o-n'.

However, as a child, Sanders heard the lyrics to the nursery rhyme "Old MacDonald Had a Farm" and decided to spell his name like the song, "D-e-io-n".

“My name on my birth certificate, my license, is ‘D-i-o-n’, but we spelled it, I spelled it, ‘D-e-io-n’,” Sanders said. “Because when we were kids, we knew to Old MacDonald song, "Old MacDonald had a farm." What is the next line? e-i-e-i-o, so I implemented ‘e-i-o-n’.”

The Colorado Buffaloes HC shared this when responding to a question about the last time he was carted off the field, leading to an intriguing tale about the way his name is spelled.

“Every time I go to the airport,” Sanders said. “I have to show, it didn't have to show credit cards to accompany that when I go through the airport, so there every once in a while somebody, you got to go back to the front desk, this is not your name.”

Deion Sanders also disclosed that on identification such as his house title and credit cards, his name is spelled "i-o-n".

Deion Sanders’ dollar sign signature saga in court

Deion Sanders explained that since his childhood, he practiced signing autographs with a dollar sign on the letter 'S.' But in business transactions, he never includes a dollar sign when writing amounts:

“Whenever I do business, I never write a dollar sign or homes or cars or whatever purchases are never write one,” Sanders said.

However, during his first divorce, some documents had a dollar sign on the 'S,' and he used this as evidence that the signature was forged:

“I was going to court, my first divorce, some documentation came with a dollar sign on the 'S,' I say that's not me because they didn't know that when they forged my signature,” said the Buffs coach.

