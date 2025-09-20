"Shut your mouth": Dave Portnoy rants at Clemson fans for disrespecting Dabo Swinney's legacy after slow start to 2025

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has come under fire after his team's slow start to the 2025 season. The Tigers have lost two of their opening three games and appear to be out of the College Football Playoff race. Before Clemson faced Syracuse on Saturday, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy slammed fans for disrespecting Swinney's legacy amid the team's struggles.&quot;You can't get rid of him. What is Clemson without Dabo Swinney? What were they before him? Nothing,&quot; Portnoy said on FOX's Big Noon Kickoff. Portnoy continued to defend Swinney from criticism.&quot;Sometimes fans don't realize how good they have it, Clemson is in the national conversation,&quot; Portnoy said. &quot;Now, I don't think they're that good this year, but every year, people are talking about them. That's because of the program he built.&quot;So, you people in Clemson, you better watch out what you wish for. Shut your moth and be happy that you have a real good program and a coach. If you lose him, you're done. We won't be talking about you on Big Noon Kickoff. We won't be talking about you anywhere.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostClemson is currently trailing 24-14 against Syracuse at halftime in its Week 4 clash. The game has been delayed due to lightning near Frank Howard Field at Memorial Stadium in Clemson.Dabo Swinney has led Clemson to two national championshipsClemson HC Dabo Swinney - Source: GettyClemson hired Dabo Swinney as an assistant coach in 2003. The Tigers later named him the interim head coach in October 2008 and promoted him to permanent head coach in December that year. Since then, Swinney has led Clemson to two national titles, nine ACC championships and 10 ACC Atlantic Division titles. Last season, Clemson made it to the College Football Playoff but lost in the first round. This season, it's unlikely that the Tigers will reach the playoffs. Also Read: Tony Pauline’s NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Arch Manning to NFC North contenders, Garrett Nussmeier swooped by AFC North team, Drew Allar heads to NFC WestAlso Read: WATCH: Viral video of Jeremiah Smith furious at Julian Sayin for major blunder during Ohio State vs. Texas showdownAlso Read: &quot;Nastiest thing ever heard&quot;: Arch Manning-LeBron James comparison from Steve Sarkisian has CFB fans roasting Texas HC