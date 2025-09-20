  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "Shut your mouth": Dave Portnoy rants at Clemson fans for disrespecting Dabo Swinney's legacy after slow start to 2025

"Shut your mouth": Dave Portnoy rants at Clemson fans for disrespecting Dabo Swinney's legacy after slow start to 2025

By Arnold
Modified Sep 20, 2025 19:18 GMT
Dave Portnoy rants at Clemson fans for disrespecting Dabo Swinney
Dave Portnoy rants at Clemson fans for disrespecting Dabo Swinney's legacy after slow start to 2025 (Image Credits - IMAGN/GETTY)

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has come under fire after his team's slow start to the 2025 season. The Tigers have lost two of their opening three games and appear to be out of the College Football Playoff race.

Ad

Before Clemson faced Syracuse on Saturday, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy slammed fans for disrespecting Swinney's legacy amid the team's struggles.

"You can't get rid of him. What is Clemson without Dabo Swinney? What were they before him? Nothing," Portnoy said on FOX's Big Noon Kickoff.

Portnoy continued to defend Swinney from criticism.

"Sometimes fans don't realize how good they have it, Clemson is in the national conversation," Portnoy said. "Now, I don't think they're that good this year, but every year, people are talking about them. That's because of the program he built.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"So, you people in Clemson, you better watch out what you wish for. Shut your moth and be happy that you have a real good program and a coach. If you lose him, you're done. We won't be talking about you on Big Noon Kickoff. We won't be talking about you anywhere."
Ad

Clemson is currently trailing 24-14 against Syracuse at halftime in its Week 4 clash. The game has been delayed due to lightning near Frank Howard Field at Memorial Stadium in Clemson.

Dabo Swinney has led Clemson to two national championships

Clemson HC Dabo Swinney - Source: Getty
Clemson HC Dabo Swinney - Source: Getty

Clemson hired Dabo Swinney as an assistant coach in 2003. The Tigers later named him the interim head coach in October 2008 and promoted him to permanent head coach in December that year.

Ad

Since then, Swinney has led Clemson to two national titles, nine ACC championships and 10 ACC Atlantic Division titles.

Last season, Clemson made it to the College Football Playoff but lost in the first round. This season, it's unlikely that the Tigers will reach the playoffs.

Also Read: Tony Pauline’s NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Arch Manning to NFC North contenders, Garrett Nussmeier swooped by AFC North team, Drew Allar heads to NFC West

Ad

Also Read: WATCH: Viral video of Jeremiah Smith furious at Julian Sayin for major blunder during Ohio State vs. Texas showdown

Also Read: "Nastiest thing ever heard": Arch Manning-LeBron James comparison from Steve Sarkisian has CFB fans roasting Texas HC

About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

Clemson Tigers Fan? Check out the latest Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Arnold
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications