“So you can get fired in 2 years”: Joel Klatt gives blunt reality check to Coach Prime as he gets linked to Jerry Jones’ Cowboys

Joel Klatt didn’t sugarcoat his take when discussing the speculation linking Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders to the Dallas Cowboys. The rumors of Sanders’ potential leap to the NFL made Klatt deliver a sharp reality check on ‘The Herd’ with Colin Cowherd.

“So you can get fired in two years?” Klatt said, highlighting the notorious instability of the Cowboys’ head coaching role. “What Dallas coach doesn't get fired within a few years? You can win the Super Bowl and get run out. Am I wrong? If you want to go to the NFL, then go to the NFL. I don't believe that Dallas is somehow a better destination. In fact, I view it opposite.” [12:05]

Sanders has drawn attention with his turnaround effort in Boulder, transforming a 1-11 Colorado football program into a 9-4 team in just two years.

Coach Prime called the Cowboys opportunity “intriguing” in a conversation with Adam Schefter, but his heart seems rooted in Colorado.

RGIII mentions condition for Dallas Cowboys to land Coach Prime

Robert Griffin III said on "The Dan Patrick Show" that Coach Prime is firm in his desire to make the NFL leap only if he has the opportunity to mentor his sons, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders.

“I talked to Deion and months ago he knew that the only way he would get to the NFL was if he had the opportunity to coach his kids, and he has been very firm about that recently. It wasn't information that I could share at the time,” Griffin said.

"He doesn't want to chase his kids; he prepares them to be in a position where they can be drafted in the top spots." [01:20]

This presents a tricky situation for the Cowboys. If they want to fulfill Sanders' reported condition, they’d need to trade up into the top five picks of the 2025 NFL Draft. The most obvious bargaining chip? Dak Prescott.

