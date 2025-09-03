"So he will only play in cupcake games": CFB fans have wild reaction to Coach Prime's decision on Julian Lewis for Week 2

After a 27-20 loss to Georgia Tech in the season opener, Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders confirmed on Tuesday that Colorado’s freshman quarterback Julian Lewis will play in Week 2 against Delaware. Veteran Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter was the QB1 in Week 1.&quot;He's playing. He's playing this week for sure,&quot; Deion Sanders said.When asked when Lewis will enter the game, the coach replied:&quot;I know when I'm going to see him, you just don't know when you're going to see him,&quot; Sanders said.Fans reacted to the news on X.“So he will only play in cupcake games,” a fan wrote.“He has to play him,” one fan said.“Smart move, Coach Prime!💯,” another fan commented.More comments followed.&quot;That’s what he should’ve done to begin with give him a chance to see who can run the offense better and juju does that salter wants to run the ball all day and when he needs to run it he doesn’t,” a fan said.“Start him Coach! He is our future! Get him going now,” another fan wrote.Kaidon Salter threw for 159 yards and a touchdown and ran for 43 yards and another score in the season opener. But Colorado failed to take full advantage of Georgia Tech’s three early turnovers, scoring just once off those mistakes.Julian Lewis, from Carrollton, Georgia, is the highest-rated quarterback recruit in Colorado history. He was ranked the No. 10 QB in the 2025 class by 247Sports.Coach Prime provided injury updates on two Colorado playersCoach Prime gave updates on two offensive players during Tuesday’s press conference. Wide receiver Omarion Miller is still out after pulling his hamstring against Georgia Tech on Friday and hasn’t practiced since.&quot;He's still out, not practicing, hasn't done anything since the game,&quot; he said. &quot;But you've got to understand, he's a phenomenal receiver, but we have some phenomenal receivers on this roster, we just got to give them opportunities to expose themselves.&quot;Running back Dallan Hayden, who missed the opener with a hand injury, returned to practice in a limited role.&quot;He practiced a little today,&quot; Coach Prime said. &quot;Still got a little ways to go, but he's going to be okay. We're not hurting in either of those rooms.&quot;Hayden transferred from Ohio State and dealt with injuries last season, but he’s expected to be a cornerstone player once healthy.Also Read:&quot;I was disgusted watching this game&quot;: Shannon Sharpe torches Deion Sanders while taking jab at Kaidon Salter for missed throws&quot;Coaching malpractice,&quot; &quot;Deion Sanders to be fired&quot;: CFB fans rip Coach Prime for &quot;horrific&quot; clock management in Colorado's 27-20 loss to Georgia Tech&quot;This playcalling is legit horrific&quot;: Colorado fans want OC Pat Shurmur fired as offense struggles massively vs. Georgia Tech