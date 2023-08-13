"Something we'd want to do": AAC stakeholder drops cryptic statement on conference realignment amid Pac-12 merger rumors with the American

Further confirmation of AAC's interest in adding the remaining Pac-12 schools has emerged. USF athletic director, Michael Kelly, confirmed what has been making rounds in the media primarily as speculation. According to Kelly, members of the AAC have met several times in the past few weeks following six departures from the Pac-12.

Of course, a recurrent item on their agenda is adding the Pac-12 schools left behind during the last wave of realignment. Kelly maintained that he and other administrators in the AAC are having constant discussions with the commissioner, Mike Aresco, on the best line of action.

The remaining Pac-12 schools, Washington State, Oregon State, Stanford, and Cal, have also been searching for a solution to their present fate. The AAC has been reported to be interested in adding all four schools from the Pac-12.

At the USF kick-off luncheon, Michael Kelly said,

“We've had a handful of meetings throughout the week. Just our commissioner keeping us up to date with the best information he has and even evaluating if there's something we'd want to do with the people who are now available to bring into our conference.”

The interest from the conference seems solid enough. But two of the four remaining Pac-12 schools have explored an option by approaching the ACC. However, the ACC presidents decided not to vote on adding the schools.

Amidst the ongoing conference realignment, the AAC has been actively expanding. It is set to welcome Florida Atlantic, Charlotte, North Texas, Rice, Alabama-Birmingham, and Texas San-Antonio in the 2023-24 school year.

Like most college football fans, Kelly has been left disheartened by the fate of the Pac-12. But he acknowledges that change is constant. The former chief operating officer of the College Football Playoff said he communicates with his contacts all over the country. This he does to stay up to date about conference realignment.

Is the AAC the best destination for the remaining Pac-12 schools?

The ACC may have turned away Cal and Stanford, but that does not leave them solely at the mercy of the conference. It may be in fierce competition with the Mountain West for the soul of the Pac-12. The Mountain West, it seems, has more interest in executing a merger with the Pac-12 as it is still a Power 5 conference.

While AAC has been more leaned towards an expansion with the schools, we cannot rule out the possibility of a merger in its plans.