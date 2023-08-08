AAC wants all 4 remaining Pac-12 schools amid rumors of a MWC merger with George Kliavkoff's forgotten four: Reports

The AAC is reportedly interested in taking the remaining four Pac-12 schools.

The Pac-12 has been decimated by realignment as eight of the 12 schools have agreed to join other Power Five conferences in 2024, leaving just Stanford, California, Oregon State and Washington State.

With that, the future of those four teams is uncertain as they could band together or go their separate ways and each try and align with different conferences.

However, according to CFB insider Jim Williams, if the four teams want to remain together, the American Athletic Conference is interested in taking all of them.

"Update - ACC want Stanford and Cal. The American would take Cal, Stanford, OSU and WSU. the Mountain would like a merger - The Pac 4 adding more schools and staying a conference - could be too late for that option. The American seems the best option if the four want to stay together," Williams tweeted.

Per Williams, the American Coastal Conference (ACC) has made it clear they want Stanford and Cal. However, the AAC is interested in taking all four, but whether or not that will happen is to be seen.

However, Stanford and Cal have clarified that they are looking to leave and join a new conference soon.

"We are aware of the University of Oregon and the University of Washington's intended departure from the Pac-12 Conference," Stanford wrote in a statement.

"Our primary focus at this time is analyzing the available options and making the best decisions for Stanford and our student-athletes. We remain optimistic about Stanford's athletics future and remain committed to pursuing excellence in college athletics," the statement said.

Will the four Pac-12 teams leave to join the AAC?

Although other conferences are interested in adding the remaining four Pac-12 teams, commissioner George Kliavkoff has said he hopes to expand the conference.

"Today’s news is incredibly disappointing for student-athletes, fans, alumni and staff of the Pac-12 who cherish the over 100-year history, tradition and rivalries of the Conference of Champions. We remain focused on securing the best possible future for each of our member universities," the Pac-12's statement read.

There has been talk of the Pac-12 potentially merging with the Mountain West Conference or perhaps just looking to add teams from different teams.

But if the Pac-12 and Kliavkoff don't act soon, then the remaining four teams could very well join the AAC.

