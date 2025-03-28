Steve Sarkisian & Co. approach to ride the Arch Manning hype train receives "interesting" reaction from CFB insider

Arch Manning is a household name in college football after just two starts at Texas. Behind center this upcoming fall, the Longhorns passer will take over for Quinn Ewers, who did a solid job in Steve Sarkisian's offense, guiding the program to consecutive College Football Playoff semifinal appearances.

Ad

Some fans and analysts expect even more out of Arch Manning, and Texas isn't really doing much to calm those frenzied believers.

"It's interesting how they've talked about Arch," J.D. PicKell said (1:15) Thursday on On3's The Hard Count with J.D. PicKell.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Because with as high-profile as he is and as how high-profile as he was a recruit, I think it's very easy to want to tippy-toe with a person like that. You don't want to put him too far out into the spotlight, you don't wanna have him be this larger-than-life story, but Texas really hasn't fought that.

Ad

Trending

"Like, I think Texas and the fanbase and the media and I think everyone internally understands, like, 'No, no, this is the time. This is what you signed up for.' He's had his time to wait, he watched Quinn Ewers do it, he's been a part of some good teams. Like, it is now Arch Manning's team."

Ad

Ad

Manning plays for one of the most noticeable brands in sports. He has begun to carry himself as such during this off-season while giving fans better glimpses into his personality.

"By all accounts, he understands that, he knows what comes with that, and he is embracing all of that," PicKell said.

"So, that's why you're seeing him do the Marty Smith interview. You're seeing him do the Red Bull NIL deals. Like, nobody's questioning Arch Manning's commitment to football, and the fact that he's now in a place where he's able to be a little bit more front-facing — and that Texas is cool with that — should tell you a little bit about the confidence they have in what he's gonna be here in 2025.

Ad

"What I've been told is the folks in Texas are ready to ride the hype train. There's no half-stepping here. They believe he's that good."

"It really hasn't even started" - Arch Manning

In a sit-down interview with ESPN's Marty Smith this off-season, Arch Manning humbly addressed the buzz around him. He doesn't feel he should be treated any differently just because of his surname.

Ad

"Well, I haven't really played much, so I guess it really hasn't even started," Manning said. "It's been fun. I've enjoyed it. I've learned a lot. I love my coaches, love my teammates, so I'm ready to get it rolling, for sure. ... I mean, I haven't done anything."

He will have the chance to do something when the season opens on the road against defending national champions Ohio State Buckeyes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback