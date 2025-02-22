Steve Sarkisian gets real on coaching Jalen Hurts as Alabama OC after Eagles QB records Super Bowl triumph

Steve Sarkisian is the head coach of the Texas Longhorns and is widely viewed as one of the best head coaches in college football. He took the job in 2021 after spending two seasons as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Alabama Crimson Tide. As a result, he had the opportunity to grow as a coach while working under Nick Saban.

Sarkisian was also the interim offensive coordinator for the Crimson Tide in 2016, and at the time, Jalen Hurts was the QB. He helped coach the team to a National Championship appearance, but they lost 35-31 to the Clemson Tigers.

On Friday, 'Up & Adams' posted a clip of an interview with Steve Sarkisian. He spoke about the growth of Jalen Hurts and how that culminated in him leading the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl victory early:

"That was a unique process you know. His freshman year at Alabama, I was an analyst. I wasn't even a full-time coach at the time. And then coach Kiffin gets the Florida Atlantic job and coach Saban names me offensive coordinator. So, I called a national championship game his true freshman year against Clemson and it was a heck of a journey.

"So we go way back and there were some really cool storylines watching that game. What Jalen's been able to do in the NFL and watch his game grow and him evolve as a player and as a playmaker, not only with his legs but he used his arm huge in that game."

Steve Sarkisian spoke about Jalen Hurts' performance in the Super Bowl

Steve Sarkisian also discussed Jalen Hurts' performance in the Super Bowl. He talked about how his running ability was a huge factor in the Eagles' win:

"His legs showed up. His scrambles were huge for I think over 70 yards rushing. So highly competitive guy. His dad's still coaching high school football in Houston. So, it's neat to see those guys evolve throughout their career."

Jalen Hurts was one of the biggest factors in the Eagles toppling the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. For his performance, Jalen Hurts was named the Super Bowl MVP. It is not hard to see why as he completed 17 of 22 passes for 221 yards and two TDs, while adding 11 carries for 72 yards and a TD.

