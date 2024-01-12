Amid the swirling rumors about Texas coach Steve Sarkisian potentially replacing the legendary Nick Saban at Alabama, a bold message from Sarkisian's wife, Loreal Sarkisian, has emerged.

Dismissing the rumors, Loreal took to Instagram, sharing a story with a simple yet impactful statement:

"TEXAS 🤟🏽🧡."

Image via Instagram

Steve Sarkisian, 49, revitalized his coaching career in Tuscaloosa under Saban's guidance. He is being heavily considered a serious prospect with the Alabama coaching position now open. However, Loreal's post seems to quash these rumors, affirming the family's allegiance to the Longhorns.

Sarkisian's coaching journey under Saban's mentorship has been transformative. After overcoming off-field challenges that cut short his USC tenure, he absorbed crucial lessons at Alabama.

His coaching philosophy evolved, resulting in a successful stint at Texas, with a notable 12-2 season in 2023, a victory over Alabama and a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Who can replace Nick Saban if not Steve Sarkisian?

With the retirement of coaching legend Nick Saban, the search for his successor at Alabama has begun through the college football landscape. As Steve Sarkisian's connection to the role faces uncertainty, several notable candidates have emerged.

Leading the pack is Dabo Swinney, the Clemson coach and former Alabama walk-on. Swinney's impressive track record, including two national championships and sustained success at Clemson, positions him as a frontrunner. Despite some criticisms, his return to his alma mater, Alabama, could bring much-needed continuity.

Another compelling option is Lane Kiffin, currently at Ole Miss. A familiar face from his tenure as Alabama's offensive coordinator, Kiffin's success with the Rebels and his experience with the Crimson Tide make him a noteworthy contender. However, his record against top-10 teams raises questions.

Florida State coach Mike Norvell brings a balanced approach to coaching, evident in his achievements at Memphis and the Seminoles. While considered a fringe candidate, Norvell's success in building competitive rosters adds to his appeal.

Washington coach Kalen DeBoer presents a fresh perspective. Despite lacking ties to Alabama, DeBoer's impressive coaching journey and recent success with the Huskies make him a viable option. His potential move to Alabama would represent a clean break and a new chapter.

The stakes are high as Alabama aims to secure a coach capable of continuing Saban's unparalleled legacy.

