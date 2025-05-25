Steve Sarkisian's wife, fashionista Loreal, gives sneak peek of 9 most glamourous outfits from 2025 Cannes festival ft. Ciara Wilson

Steve Sarkisian's wife, Loreal, was in awe of the outfits she observed at this year's Cannes Film Festival. The 78th edition of the event took place from May 13 to May 24. Loreal, a wardrobe stylist herself, could not contain her excitement about all the glitz and glamour at this year's Cannes Festival.

Ad

On Instagram, she shared a series of stories discussing the various fashion statements showcased at this year's event. She began her appreciation by praising all the designers who contributed their efforts to make it a glamorous affair.

"Let's talk about one of the most glamorous and meaningful events that just happened The @amfar GALA Cannes," Loreal wrote. "This isn't just any red carpet moment...it's a night where fashion meets philanthropy in the most stunning way. If you've never heard of amfAR..."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It's the Foundation for AIDS Research. Every year during the Cannes Film Festival, they host a major gala that raises millions to help fund life-saving HIV/AIDS research."

"But let's be real...fashion the fashion is always a moment too! Designers go all out, celebritites bring their A-game, and this year's runway show curated by @carineroitfeld was inspired by international spy thrillers. Let's take a look at a few of my favorite looks."

Ad

Steve Sarkisian's wife

Steve Sarkisian's wife then continued her appreciation by sharing her nine favorite outfits from the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, including the elegant white dress worn by Ciara, wife of Giants quarterback Russell Wilson.

Ad

You can check out all nine outfits below:

Loreal's IG story

Loreal's IG story

Loreal's IG story

Steve Sarkisian's wife pens heartfelt message for WNBA star DeWanna Bonner after latest achievement

Last Saturday, DeWanna Bonner made her debut for the Indiana Fever. In this debut, she made WNBA history by ranking third on the league's career scoring list. Diana Taurasi and Tina Charles have scored more points than Bonner on the list.

Ad

Following this milestone, Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal shared a heartwarming message for Bonner, congratulating her through a story on Instagram.

"Congratulations @dewannabonner. What a milestone," Loreal said. "I'm so incredibly happy for you and everything this season is already bringing your way. You looked absolutely stunning yesterday, strong, confident and effortless. Thank you for trusting me to walk this style journey with you. I'm so excited for everything ahead this season.."

Loreal Sarkisian is beginning her own journey of parenthood with the Texas head coach this offseason. The couple welcomed their first child together last month in April. Loreal, who kept her pregnancy private, introduced her son to the world through a social media post.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.