Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal flexes her style in glamorous all-black dress & golden bag while making special request to lady followers

As Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns prepare for 2025, Loreal keeps bringing her A-game on social media. Loreal Sarkisian has consistently displayed her elegant fashion style during the college football season.

On Friday, she shared a video on her Instagram account wearing a stylish black dress.

"Ladies , It’s Friday✨Go into your closet , grab your favorite black dress, and treat yourself to a fun night out. 🤍," Loreal Sarkisian wrote.

In the video, Loreal wore a long black halter dress with gold heels, earrings, bracelet and chain.

Loreal Sarkisian, known as the first lady of Texas football, has gathered attention for her attire during games. She has established herself as a fashion specialist, even working with celebrities and executives in the past.

Her husband, Steve Sarkisian, is entering his fifth season as the Texas Longhorns head coach. He has led the program to the College Football Playoff in each of the last two seasons, losing both times in the semifinals.

Heading into 2025, the Longhorns are among the favorites to win the national title. They will open the season on Aug. 30 in Columbus, where they will face Ohio State.

Loreal and Steve Sarkisian had their first child, a baby boy, in April. The couple has been married since June of 2020, and while they had a rough year in 2024, they remain together.

Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal gives tips on how to elevate a casual look

Loreal Sarkisian has turned her passion into a style, and on Wednesday, she shared some tips on how to elevate a casual look to something more. While she didn't go into any specific examples, she did share some ideas that could improve the outfit.

"In general, I would say accessories. I'm being very general on purpose because elevating is subjective to where you're going and who you are. The shoe, some jewelry, a bag, a hat," Loreal Sarkisian said.

Her advice didn't apply only to women. She added accessories that men can wear to drive up their game while wearing casual clothes. Loreal added that it depends on every individual and their style.

"Now the men have all the great accessories too. Glasses, hat, bag, belt. All those things can elevate an outfit, it just depends on the person," Loreal added.

Steve Sarkisian's wife, Loreal, a former track athlete from Tallahassee, often shares her outfit combinations on social media. She also works as a style consultant.

