First Lady of the Texas Longhorns Loreal Sarkisian is a major fashion buff, having carved her career out in the fashion industry. Quite active on social media, Loreal often treats her fans with the ins and outs of the field.

She recently posted a reel by @voguemagazine onto her Instagram stories which featured one of the hottest names in Hollywood at the moment, Zendaya.

Attending the Fendi Paris Fashion Week show, she wore a burgundy off-shoulder gown, rocking a sleek and wet look hairstyle with a bun and a shiny necklace (has to be diamond).

The sleeved gown was tailored in mermaid style with Zendaya posing for the camera, looking radiant as ever. Complimenting the 'Spider-man: No Way Home' actress, Loreal captioned her post,

"..she's my favorite"

Screenshot via Instagram

The reel by @voguemagazine was captioned,

"It’s @zendaya’s world and we’re just living in it, so naturally the star arrived to @fendi’s spring 2024 couture show in the color of the season."

Loreal Sarkisian dazzled fans in Sugar Bowl outfit

The stylish wife of Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian, made a dazzling entrance almost four weeks ago as she geared up for the Sugar Bowl.

Loreal Sarkisian, often seen cheering for the Longhorns, took to Instagram to showcase her playoff-ready ensemble, featuring a stunning $5400 Chanel star bag. She captioned her IG post,

"...The wait is over! Let's go get ‘em!!! Hook’em Horns."

Her eye-catching outfit included a black leather jacket, a matching net skirt, and a chic belt cinched around the waist, perfectly paired with stylish boots. The pièce de résistance was the Chanel bag with a silver chain handle, elegantly wrapped around her fingers.

Loreal Sarkisian's fashion choices have consistently grabbed attention, and this Sugar Bowl appearance was no exception. Known for her regular attendance at Texas games, Loreal even playfully joked about wanting to be included on the team for the Sugar Bowl.

