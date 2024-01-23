Fans swoon over Zendaya’s new haircut for Schiaparelli Haute Couture show: "The haircut is chefs kiss"

Zendaya’s new haircut took over Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week as the Hollywood actress attended Schiaparelli’s Spring/Summer 2024 show. The Dune star, at 27 years old, has made her mark as both a mega movie actress and a rising style icon.

The actress has managed to consistently impress with her looks on the red carpet and at high fashion events, always bringing a strong and charismatic look for her fans to admire.

However, given that Zendaya had been laying low for a few months, fans were happy to see the Hollywood actress attend the Paris Fashion Week on January 22. They were especially delighted to see her make a bold statement with a fresh new set of micro bangs combined with a sleek all-black fitted ensemble, which lent her an unmistakable edginess.

Zendaya’s new bold look created a buzz online, with fans becoming enamored with her avant-garde fashion and stylish new bangs.

@lvteef_ commented "The haircut is chef's kiss" (Image via @schiaparelli/ Instagram)

Other than @lvteef_, many other fans commented their appreciation of Zendaya’s new haircut and edgy ensemble under Schiaparelli’s post.

Fans react enthusiastically to Zendaya’s new haircut

Schiaparelli’s official Instagram handle posted a video showcasing Zendaya’s bold Fashion Week transformation, which her fans deeply appreciated. They were excited to see the Spider-Man actress back in the spotlight, reclaiming her role as the queen of dazzling red carpet style.

Fans commented on Zendaya's new hairstyle (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Euphoria actress’ Fashion Week look and trending hairstyle became another highlight for her fans, who expressed their appreciation for her fashion sense on social media. Multiple fans showered Zendaya’s new haircut and look with compliments.

Fans complimented Zendaya's Fashion Week transformation (Image via Sportskeeda)

Fans further describe Zendaya’s unforgettable display of style as “defying the safety of fashion,” “always intentional,” “unreal,” “insane,” and “legendary.”

More about Zendaya’s new haircut and look for the Schiaparelli show

Along with several celebrity attendees, Zendaya jetted off to the French capital to make an appearance at the Schiaparelli show. Wearing an all-black surrealist LBD with a silk crepe turtleneck, built-in off-the-shoulder knotted silk spike detailing, a column skirt, and a draped equestrian train, Zendaya left her fans impressed with a pseudo-teaser for her role in the film Dune: Part Two.

However, Zendaya’s Fashion Week appearance is more than just rocking a stunning outfit. The main highlight has also been Zendaya’s new haircut—choppy micro bangs and silky straight hair. For her makeup, the actress opted for a minimal, no-makeup look and neutral nail color, putting her fresh blunt fringe in center stage.

At the show, Zendaya was spotted sitting between Jennifer Lopez and her Euphoria co-star Hunter Schafer. Following the event, Zendaya’s long-time stylist, Law Roach, took to Instagram to share the inspiration behind the star’s outfit—sandworms, which is the alien creature in the Dune movies.