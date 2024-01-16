Steve Sarkisian's wife, Loreal Sarkisian, paid tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. on Instagram. She shared a video that had a compilation of photos from the social activist's life. The Texas Longhorns first lady also sent a thank-you message to the civil rights crusader for his service to the nation.

The third Monday of every January is celebrated as Martin Luther King Day in the United States. It is a day to remember the life and works of Rev. King, who spearheaded the civil rights movement of the 1960s. And Loreal Sarkisian participated in it through a social media post.

“Thank You,” Loreal wrote in her Instagram story.

Screenshot from Instagram

The original video was shared by an Instagram page called ‘Official Black Wall Street’ and had pictures from the pivotal moments of Dr. King’s life. The post also had a quote from the civil rights leader as a motto to remember and live by for the people of this day.

“We know through painful experience that freedom is not voluntarily given by the oppressor. It must be demanded by the oppressed,” the quote in the caption read.

Kristen Saban admits being influenced by Loreal Sarkisian

Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen Saban, recently opened up about several aspects of her life, including her fashion sense.

In an Instagram Q&A with the fans, the 28-year-old revealed that it was the Longhorns first lady who showed her that embracing style and confidence was a huge thing. For her, it doesn't matter if somebody doesn't like that style. If you love it, take a leap. And that is the motto that Kristen now lives by.

Sarkisian earlier penned a note for Kristen’s dad, Coach Saban, when he stepped down as the Crimson Tide head coach. Calling the seven-time national champion head coach ‘an awesome human being’, she congratulated him on his retirement.

