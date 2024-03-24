Steve Sarkisian shares special moment with Rams HC Sean McVay at 2024 Texas Football Coaches clinic - “All gas no brakes”

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian shared a moment with Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay at the 2024 Texas Football Coaches Clinic. The two esteemed coaches were engaged in discussion, exemplifying the collaborative spirit of the event.

Sarkisian posted a photo on Instagram, emphasizing their shared ethos with the caption:

"All Gas, No Brakes 🤟🏽"

The Texas Football Coaches Clinic serves as a platform for coaches from across the nation to exchange ideas and enhance their coaching skills. With the offseason underway, it presents an opportune time for coaches like McVay to impart their knowledge and expertise to fellow professionals.

Steve Sarkisian fired up for Texas's March Madness

Texas football coach couldn’t hide his enthusiasm for this year's March Madness, especially as the Longhorns secured the prestigious No. 1 seed in the 2024 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

Reflecting on the Longhorns' success, Sarkisian couldn’t wait for the games to start.

“First, I want to kick it off about March Madness, and I'm super fired up for women's basketball and Vic Schaefer getting (No.) 1 seed hosting here.”

“Friday, I think it's two o'clock, so hopefully, everybody comes out and supports what they're doing,” said the Texas HC.”

Even though the Longhorns enjoy the No. 1 seed and home advantage, their path to victory won't be easy. Facing opponents like Drexel, Alabama, Florida State, Tennessee, Iowa State, and Stanford, Texas will have to carve their way on this rocky road.

The tournament's first two rounds will be hosted at Moody Center. The Longhorns will aim to capitalize on their home turf advantage and advance to the later stages of the competition.

