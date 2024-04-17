“Stomach is stomaching” - Coach Prime’s daughter Deiondra Sanders dazzles in stylish silver outfit for BF Jacquees’ 30th birthday

Deiondra Sanders and Jacquees have been hitting serious couple goals lately. From vacationing in the Caribbean to nightouts with friends, the duo has been enjoying life, especially after the whole Dreezy fiasco in February.

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders' daughter celebrated her boyfriend's birthday as the R&B singer turned 30 on April 15. Deiondra reshared an Instagram story, dazzling in her stylish silver outfit. She wore a crop top with feathers, as her comfy and shining silver pants protected her pregnancy bump. The post was captioned:

"💕 omg my stomach is stomaching 😂🤣"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Have a look:

Expand Tweet

At one point, fans thought Deiondra's relationship with Jacquees had ended following the drama on X involving another artist, Dreezy. However, the couple managed to turn the ship around after hitting rocks.

Deiondra is expecting her first child with Jacquees, and the couple is actively sharing their journey on social media.

Also read: WATCH: Coach Prime's daughter Deiondra Sanders and Jacquees share wholesome post with granny Carolyn Chambers after heartwarming hospital visit

Deiondra Sanders and Jacquees' gender preference

Deion Sanders' daughter and her boyfriend, R&B singer Jacquees, have been trending on social media as they prepare for their baby's gender reveal party. Jacquees expressed his preference on Instagram, hinting that he's hoping for a baby boy.

Although the artist was wearing pink attire on the day of the announcement, he made it clear that his clothing choice did not have any hidden meaning.

Screenshot via Instagram

The couple's pregnancy news has been circulating on social media since February, but it wasn't officially announced until March.

In a recent vlog posted on YouTube, Deiondra shared glimpses of her first anatomy scan. While Deiondra didn’t want to know the baby's gender, Jacquees playfully joked about having insider knowledge.

“He think it's a boy because he said he saw the wee wee but it was the umbilical cord when the baby was really small,” replied Deiondra.

The couple has planned to reveal the baby's gender on May 18, adding to the anticipation surrounding their pregnancy journey.

Also read: “Just made me breakfast” - Coach Prime's daughter Deiondra Sanders gets special surprise from babydaddy Jacquees

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback