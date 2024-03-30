“Stop the cap”: 2023 Heisman winner Jayden Daniels drops bold statement amid speculations surrounding viral photo of his elbow

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels has gone viral, but not for the reasons he might have hoped. An image showing a prominent sac on his elbow during a 2023 game against Alabama raised concerns about a possible chronic injury.

In response to the speculations, Daniels addressed the issue on his personal X account. He adamantly asserted that his elbow was in perfect condition, dismissing the concerns with a straightforward tweet:

"My elbow is perfectly fine. Stop the cap!!"

However, sports medicine expert Dr. Jesse Morse has a different perspective. He suggested that Daniels could have bursitis in his throwing elbow, an inflammation of the bursa sac surrounding the bone.

While Daniels may dispute claims of a chronic injury, LSU has not made an official statement on the matter.

Interestingly, during his Pro Day, Daniels wore a long-sleeved shirt honoring his teammate Greg Brook Jr., subtly concealing his shoulder from view.

ESPN's Dan Orlovasky ranks Jayden Daniels above Caleb Williams

USC's Caleb Williams and LSU's Jayden Daniels are under the spotlight as the 2024 NFL Draft approaches. ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky, however, has stirred the pot by ranking Daniels above Williams.

Despite both quarterbacks boasting Heisman Trophy wins, Orlovsky believes that Daniels edges Williams out in overall effectiveness on the field. During a segment on First Take, Orlovsky said,

“I’m saying like Caleb I think is wildly talented. I just think when it comes to the quality, the quality of the play. Jaden is higher in that regard.”

While Williams is anticipated to go as the top pick to the Chicago Bears, Daniels is predicted to land with the Washington Commanders as the second overall pick in the draft.

