Jayden Daniels vs Caleb Williams: Which top NFL Draft QB made a greater impact on Pro Day?

With one month before the 2024 NFL Draft, USC's Caleb Williams, LSU's Jayden Daniels and UNC's Drake Maye appear to be the top three quarterbacks in the class.

Several predictions have Williams as the clear favorite to be selected first overall, and Daniels is anticipated to be a top-five pick. Both quarterbacks didn't demonstrate their throwing prowess during the combine last month, as has been the norm with elite prospects in recent years.

They both held off on throwing in front of scouts until their pro days. LSU had their own pro day today, following the official USC pro day last Wednesday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

So, let's see how Caleb Williams' and Jayden Daniels' pro day performances compare.

Will Patriots draft a QB to kick off Jerod Mayo era? Fire up our NFL Draft Simulator to find out

Expand Tweet

Comparing Jayden Daniels' Pro Day performance to Caleb Williams'

The 2023 Heisman Trophy winner, Jayden Daniels, is predicted to be selected in the top three, just behind Drake Maye and Caleb Williams.

Daniels had the opportunity to showcase his throwing prowess up close and personal to NFL scouts during LSU's pro day on Wednesday, and he did not fail to impress. His measurement was good enough, and his passing was solid, allaying any worries NFL teams might have about his resilience at the professional level.

Expand Tweet

Daniels only threw at his pro day; he did not participate in any athletic tests, including the 40-yard dash. Of the 56 passes he attempted, he completed 52; the majority of his incomplete passes were deeper passes.

Like Daniels, Caleb Williams ran through a prearranged playbook of 50 passes to a group of his USC receivers last week. He performed admirably as well, completing 46 of his attempts.

Expand Tweet

Overall, it seemed like Williams and Daniels' pro days confirmed what was already anticipated. They did little to damage their reputations going into the 2024 NFL Draft as they both displayed their throwing prowess and general talent. Overall, the Pro Day appeared to indicate that Daniels should stay in the top three and that Williams is headed straight toward becoming the No. 1 pick.