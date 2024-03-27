Former LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels is a projected top-five pick in the upcoming NFL draft as a proper dual-threat quarterback.

While Daniels didn't participate at the Scouting Combine, he did throw at his Pro Day. While that performance got mixed reviews, a rather interesting photo of Daniels playing for LSU last season has surfaced in a post by Ian Rapoport on X (formerly Twitter).

Rapoport posted it with a report that Jayden Daniels would hold meetings with several NFL teams as the draft process begins to gather speed.

But fans have looked at the picture of Daniels and are shaking their heads in disbelief at how his elbow looks.

"I'll pass. Arm looks like it's already chewed up," a fan commented.

Here is the photo that has everyone talking.

Daniels' elbow doesn't look quite right, and it is not clear whether the photo has been edited or not. But it doesn't look good, and fans were quick to point it out.

Fans on social media are wondering what exactly is going on with Jayden Daniels' elbow, and there are theories, but as of now, no one is exactly sure what to make of it.

Where will Jayden Daniels get drafted?

Texas A&M v LSU

Depending on which mock draft you read, Daniels will either be selected at No. 2 by the Washington Commanders or at No. 3 by the New England Patriots.

Caleb Williams is the consensus No. 1 overall pick, so the Chicago Bears are likely going to draft him. The one player who has been making waves over the last few days is former Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy.

Rumors are swirling that the Commanders could take McCarthy over Daniels at No. 2, so fans will have to wait to see which way the organization goes.

But in Daniels, the Commanders would be getting a genuine dual-threat quarterback who can do it all. He has the arm talent to make any throw on the field, and he is just as damaging on the ground with his legs as he rushed for over 1,000 yards for LSU last season.

Draft day will be fascinating viewing, but don't expect Daniels to be slipping too far down that draft board.