“Sup champ” - $1.9M NIL-valued Arch Manning hypes up QB1 Quinn Ewers as Texas crew sweats it out during spring game practice sessions

Texas Longhorns quarterbacks Arch Manning and Quinn Ewers have often found themselves being compared by college football fans, despite playing for the same team. However, the athletes don't share that feeling, as displayed once again by Manning.

The 18-year-old freshman commented on an Instagram post by Ewers, who shared some snippets of the Longhorns' practice session. Ewers captioned his Instagram post:

"Football"

Commenting on the photos, Manning, who has an On3 NIL valuation of $1.9 million, wrote:

"Sup champ"

Screenshot via Instagram

Recently, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian explained why he's blessed to have the caliber of Ewers and Manning simultaneously on the roster.

"We’re extremely fortunate to have to have Arch with us too," Sarkisian said. "I think him being here for a couple of years with Quinn. You know, hopefully when his time comes, he’s ready to play at any level as well."

The hype surrounding Manning's arrival last spring tempered expectations as fans speculated about him potentially challenging Ewers for the starting position, but the reality differed.

Does Steve Sarkisian have an Arch Manning vs. Quinn Ewers headache?

Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian finds himself in a unique situation with quarterbacks Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning in his arsenal. Despite the talent at his disposal, Sarkisian is focused on the importance of their healthy relationship and collaborative effort to improve.

Speaking on College Sports Radio, he acknowledged the value of having depth at the quarterback position, denying any Arch Manning vs. Quinn Ewers scenario.

"You know, there’s a lot of other schools out there with one guy and what happens if something happens to him?" Sarkisian said. "I think their rapport together, you know, the way they work together and push each other and make each other better. The relationship they have is very healthy."

The Longhorns coach hinted at continuity in the depth chart, with Ewers likely to retain his starting role for the upcoming season while Manning, touted as one of the most promising prospects in recent memory, will have to wait for opportunities to display his skills.

However, with Maalik Murphy's departure to Duke and Ewers eyeing an NFL career after the 2024 season, Manning's future as the team's primary quarterback seems imminent.

