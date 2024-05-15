“Super proud mum moment” - Deion Sanders’ ex-wife Pilar Sanders lauds son Shilo Sanders for acting debut on BMF

Pilar Sanders, Deion Sanders' ex-wife, beamed with pride as her son, Shilo Sanders, stepped into the spotlight with his acting debut on BMF. Playing the youthful version of his father, Deion Sanders, the series is a tribute to the legendary athlete's journey from adversity to stardom.

In a TikTok video shared by Pilar, she introduced her son with excitement, celebrating his achievement. On Instagram, she shared her joy with a video in which she said:

“So this is a super proud mum moment. That's right, that is Shilo, mummy's first born and BMF's stars are introducing him. This is his first scripted role.”

Fans loved Shilo's portrayal of Coach Prime in the BMF episode 'Prime Time' as the Colorado DB garnered attention with his impeccable impersonation.

Pilar Sanders backs her sons for CFB 2024 season

Pilar Sanders is back in her element, rallying behind her sons as they gear up for the 2024 college football season. Her son, Shedeur Sanders, is all set to lead the charge for the Colorado Buffaloes.

Pilar acknowledged that on Instagram, posting a fixture of Colorado's first game against Nebraska on Sep. 7. She captioned the post:

“There’s never an offseason! If you’re not in Season then you prepping for one!”

Trying to strengthen the Colorado roster, Shedeur and his brother Shilo Sanders have extended their influence into the transfer portal, serving as recruiters for the Buffs. Coach Prime himself acknowledged their impact, saying:

“I think the most prominent players at every program are probably your best recruiters. I wish you could have a conversation with Shedeur and just tell him to just show you his (direct messages) one time. You would not believe the kids that call him and call Shilo, because they’re high-profile young men.”

For the Sanders boys, their role as recruiters is just one aspect of their allegiance to the team.

