"Swag bags will be epic" "This is parody right": CFB world reacts to new Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl sponsorship ahead of 2024 season

Rap icon Snoop Dogg is an official sponsor of a college football bowl game. Yahoo Sports reported Monday that the 17-time Grammy Award winner will partner with the Arizona Bowl, which was previously sponsored by Barstool Sports.

The new bowl game will be known as the "Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl presented by Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop." Gin & Juice is a premium spirits company that the rapper launched with iconic hip-hop producer Dr. Dre. The company is named after their Grammy-nominated 1994 song "Gin and Juice."

College football fans took to social media to express their opinions on the iconic rapper becoming a part of the college football bowl business.

One fan was excited about the new merchandise launched for the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl.

"Swag bags will be epic," the comment read.

Another fan wondered if the news was true.

"This is parody right? If not hilarious and awesome," the post read.

Another user on X posted that any team not playing in the playoffs should aim to be a part of the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl game.

"If you're not in the playoffs, that's the bowl game you want to be selected to go to," the fan wrote.

This fan expressed disappointment with the name of the bowl game.

"Almost as terrible name as the Jimmy Kimmel bowl," they posted.

One user was concerned over whether the name would fit into the trophy.

"Will that even fit into the trophy??" the post read.

Another fan wanted to know if Big 12 will be a part of the bowl game.

"Please tell me there's a Big 12 tie in it!!!!

This one wondered if Snoop would be one of the announcers for the bowl game:

"Is it going to be Snoop and Kevin Hart announcing like the Olympics?" the fan wrote.

This upcoming season's Arizona Bowl Game is scheduled to be held on Dec. 28 in Tuscon, Arizona. The teams that will be facing off in the bowl game will be selected from the Mountain West and Mid-American Conferences. This partnership is also the first time an NCAA-sanctioned bowl game is being sponsored by a brand selling alcoholic products.

Snoop Dogg announced Arizona Bowl collaboration on social media

The 52-year-old rapper posted on social media to reveal his collaboration with the college football bowl game. In the announcement, Snoop said that fans must be "exhausted" with the constant discussions regarding NIL, realignment and others.

So he said that he is ready to revive the spirit of college football games, which included fanfare, competition and the bonding of communities.

"College football fans are exhausted by the constant talk about NIL, conference realignment, coach movement, transfer portal and super conference. So it's time that we get back to the roots of college football," Snoop Dogg wrote.

"So it's only fitting that I step up and help get this thing right. I'm ready to bring the juice back to college football."

It will be interesting to see which two teams will participate in the debut Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl Game this upcoming season.

