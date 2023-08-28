"Swamp Kings is probably the most disappointing documentary": CFB fans express criticism over Gators doc for bias towards Urban Meyer

Netflix's documentary "Untold: Swamp Kings" depicts an intricate and vivid view into Tim Tebow's era, reportedly led by his guiding light at the time, Urban Meyer.

Tebow and Meyer proved to be a forceful combination, bringing glory to the Florida Gators' history. While their story is nothing short of remarkable, the reception to the series has been a mixed bag.

A fan insinuated that the storytelling has been skillfully crafted to omit less favorable aspects, writing,

Another fan pointed out that Florida's notoriety in that era stems from its off-field problems, which have been eliminated, saying,

A fan expressed his admiration for the "Swamp Kings" documentary, noting the Florida team's success is incomplete without a mention of the Percy and Pouncy twins.

A fan shared how the series focused on Meyer's on-field aspects when their interests were drawn to off-field issues.

One of the fans expressed surprise as the documentary managed to bore him to an unexpected degree while focusing on an engaging topic.

A fan shared that the documentary's potential to be excellent was grossly unmet.

Another fan highlighted his anguish, finishing the series faster to avoid disappointment.

Examining 'Swamp Kings': From critics' point of view

The segment in question is one out of the three volumes of the series released by Netflix. This volume also covers diverse topics like Jake Paul, the BALCO scandal and Johnny Manziel in separate segments.

Critics pointed out that the series dwelled mainly on Tebow's achievements. A homeschooled dyslexic kid making it big with the Gators captured the viewer's interest partially.

The key elements such as Tebow and Meyer's difficult phases were conveniently left out. The popular consensus is that the story has been masterfully narrated so as to leave out the uglier parts. Meyer's tenure and the scandals that cast a shadow on the Gators were not addressed comprehensively.

The documentary "Untold: Swamp Kings" stands as a missed opportunity, as fans lament the absence of an off-field story. The reviews of fans and critics present a stronger case of underperformance by the series at all levels of expectations.