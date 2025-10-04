  • home icon
  Talyn Taylor injury update: Massive blow for Kirby Smart as concerning news on Georgia WR arrives before Kentucky faceoff

Talyn Taylor injury update: Massive blow for Kirby Smart as concerning news on Georgia WR arrives before Kentucky faceoff

By Arnold
Modified Oct 04, 2025 15:44 GMT
NCAA Football: Georgia G-Day Spring Game - Source: Imagn
Talyn Taylor injury update: Massive blow for Kirby Smart as concerning news on Georgia WR arrives before Kentucky faceoff - Source: Imagn

Talyn Taylor has been in the spotlight for the No. 12 Georgia Bulldogs ahead of their Week 6 clash against the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday. The wideout suffered an injury in practice on Thursday, which has ruled him out for the matchup against Kentucky.

On Saturday, On3's Pete Nakos confirmed that Taylor will require surgery for his upper-body injury.

There is no timeline for when Taylor will return to action. However, reports claim that he is expected to miss at least a few weeks.

Taylor, a former five-star prospect, enrolled at Georgia this year. He picked the Bulldogs over Notre Dame, Ohio State and other top programs.

Taylor played in four games for the Bulldogs before his injury. He recorded 28 yards on two catches.

If Taylor's injury is serious and it rules him out for the season, he could redshirt his freshman year at UGA.

Talyn Taylor's mother shares a heartfelt note for her son after Georgia WR's injury

Georgia WR Talyn Taylor - Source: Getty
Georgia WR Talyn Taylor - Source: Getty

Soon after it was confirmed that Talyn Taylor required surgery, his mother, Venus, shared a heartfelt note for the Georgia wideout.

"I will forever be proud of my son. He is an amazing son, football player, and person. His body of work speaks for itself and his love for his family and teammates, the game, and UGA is truly admirable. Prayers up for a speedy recovery son. Your comeback will be one of the best stories ever. Mark my words!" Venus tweeted on Friday.
The Georgia (3-1) vs. Kentucky (2-2) game will kick off at noon ET from Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. Fans can watch the game on ABC.

Georgia Bulldogs Fan? Check out the latest Georgia Bulldogs depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place!

