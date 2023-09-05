TCU student shooting accused Matthew Purdy Jr. finally speaks up on shooting WR Wes Smith in the latest police investigation

The TCU student shooting rocked the CFB world as the victim was identified as Wes Smith, a junior at Texas Christian University and a football player for the Horned Frogs.

A surveillance video showed Wes Smith standing outside a bar in Fort Worth, Texas, on Friday at 1 a.m. when the suspect approached him and appeared to speak with him for a few moments.

Next, Smith fell to the ground, and the suspect seemed to stand over him before running off. According to witnesses, the suspect also hit one of the fleeing witnesses on the head with a gun.

Matthew Purdy Jr. was identified as the lead suspect by police in the TCU student shooting. According to a police affidavit, Purdy Jr. spoke up and could not clearly explain why he shot Wes Smith.

According to arrest documents, Mathew Purdy Jr. admitted to shooting Wes Smith in the stomach and shoulder and described why he shot the victim in the head.

“Because he wanted to make sure he was dead,” the affidavit said. “If he hadn’t run out of ammunition.”

The arrest documents state that Purdy was arrested with a backpack with fresh blood on it. Furthermore, he allegedly took apart a 9mm handgun while in the back of a patrol car and threw the parts out of the window after being arrested.

Matthew Purdy Jr., who was on probation for aggravated robbery, admitted to the authorities that he did not know the victim.

Wes Smith's family released a statement after the TCU student shooting that claimed their son's life:

"Wes was truly an amazing and loving son, brother, cousin, and friend to so many. We are heartbroken by his passing and ask for the space to grieve during this terribly difficult time."

TCU student shooting of Wes Smith rocks the community

The TCU student shooting has shaken the school's community because of how involved Wes Smith was in campus ministry studies. Smith, a Memphis native, played as a defensive back for St. George's Independent School before attending TCU.

CBS reported that Smith was a member of the Kappa Sigma fraternity studying finance and marketing at the Texas Christian University.

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker also released a statement on the TCU student shooting of Wes Smith:

"Early this morning, Wes Smith was shot and killed in a senseless act of gun violence. Wes was a TCU student and a remarkable young man who impacted countless lives, including my own son, as a football coach for his middle school team. Our family is praying and grieving for the entire TCU community and especially for Wes' family and friends."

The death of Wes Smith was commemorated with a minute of silence by the TCU football team before the game against coach Deion Sanders' Colorado.