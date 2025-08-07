  • home icon
  "Tell Coach Prime to give me an offer": Young fan's special request to Shedeur Sanders at Browns preseason camp goes viral

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Aug 07, 2025 10:36 GMT
Cleveland Browns Training Camp - Source: Getty
Cleveland Browns Training Camp - Source: Getty

Shedeur Sanders is gearing up for his debut with the Cleveland Browns. The quarterback was drafted with the 144th pick in this year's draft and is in a four-way competition for the QB1 spot alongside with Dillon Gabriel, and veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett.

Amid his offseason preparations, Sanders had an interesting moment with a fan during training camp. While giving out autographs, a young, energetic kid approached the quarterback, requesting him to tell his dad, Coach Prime, to give him an offer to join the team.

"Hey Shedeur, tell Coach Prime to give me an offer man, I'm like that " the kid said. "Tell Coach Prime to give me an offer. I promise I'm like that."
Shedeur Sanders then questioned the kid what position he played. He responded by stating that he will play in any position that Deion Sanders "needs him at." The Cleveland rookie then asked the kid if he could guard 2024 Heisman winner Travis Hunter, to which he responded confidently:

"Oh yeah, I'm like that."
While Shedeur accepted the kid's request, Coach Prime will be focused on other matters this upcoming season. The Colorado Buffaloes lost several key players after the 2024 season, including Travis Hunter, Shedeur, Shilo and others.

However, Coach Prime also found a quick solution at quarterback when he acquired former five-star recruit Julian Lewis, while also bringing in Kaidon Salter from Liberty via the transfer portal. Sanders has not yet named who will become the team's QB1 this fall.

Shedeur Sanders reveals reason behind allowing Coach Prime to visit him at training camp

On Monday, the Browns' rookie told reporters that he didn't want his dad to see him at training camp. He believes that he is not yet in a position where he feels his dad should come and cheer him on.

Shedeur Sanders also said that he wants to further develop his game before inviting his 2x Super Bowl-winning dad to observe him at the professional level:

"I don't want him coming to see me right now because I wanna get to where I wanna go then for him to see me," Shedeur said. "I don't want him to come and see me get a couple of reps, and he's cheering like a good dad. Like nah, you can't be proud of me right now. I gotta get to where I'm going, and I know it's a lot I gotta do to get there."

The Browns will face the Panthers in their first preseason game of the year. Shedeur Sanders will be on the field as the QB1, hoping to prove his worth to the team.

