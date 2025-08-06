"I don't need hype": Shedeur Sanders gets real as Kevin Stefanski names Browns rookie QB as preseason starter over Dillon Gabriel vs. Panthers 

The Cleveland Browns' stacked quarterback room has been a major talking point in the offseason. They have Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillion Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders all available for signal-calling duties. Fans are wondering who would be the starter, and they have an answer for at least one preseason game.Following the Browns' practice on Tuesday, Kevin Stefanski announced that Shedeur Sanders will start against the Carolina Panthers.After the announcement, Sanders revealed that he does not need the hype and only needs a chance to prove his worth.&quot;I don't need hype. I just need a chance. Put me on the field, and I'll let the film talk,&quot; Sanders said, via &quot;The Dawgs&quot; podcast.Fans are also excited to see what the rookie can do on the gridiron.Shedeur Sanders on why he does not want his father Deion Sanders to visit the Cleveland Browns training campShedeur Sanders told the press that he didn't want Deion Sanders to visit training camp because he wants to first prove himself on the field. Shedeur also wants to get to a certain level before inviting Coach Prime to watch him play.&quot;I don't want him coming to see me right now because I wanna get to where I wanna go then for him to see me,&quot; Shedeur said on Monday. &quot;I don't want him to come and see me get a couple of reps, and he's cheering like a good dad. Like, Nah, you can't be proud of me right now. I gotta get to where I'm going, and I know it's a lot I gotta do to get there.&quot;It's kinda like I just want everything that I'm doing, just like focus on this time and I don't want no distractions because we know how the media, we know how everybody will take it and take away from the team just from him being my own dad showing up. So you know it's a gift and a curse at the same time.&quot;With Shedeur set to start in the Browns' upcoming preseason game, it'll be interesting to see how he performs.