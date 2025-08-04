"You can't be proud of me right now": Shedeur Sanders gets honest about not wanting Coach Prime to show up at Browns training camp

The Cleveland Browns' rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders told reporters on Monday that he doesn't want his father, Deion Sanders, to visit the Browns training camp to watch him practice with the team. Shedeur doesn't think his game is at a place which deserves an audience with his father.While speaking to the press after the Browns' recent training camp, Sanders said that he doesn't want his father to just see him do a couple of drills and cheer. Shedeur wants to get to a certain level before inviting Coach Prime to watch him play.The Browns QB said:&quot;I don't want him coming to see me right now because I wanna get to where I wanna go then for him to see me. I don't want him to come and see me get a couple of reps, and he's cheering like a good dad. Like, Nah, you can't be proud of me right now. I gotta get to where I'm going, and I know it's a lot I gotta do to get there.&quot;Sanders added that he wants to focus on his game at the moment and stay away from all the distractions:&quot;It's kinda like I just want everything that I'm doing, just like focus on this time and I don't want no distractions because we know how the media, we know how everybody will take it and take away from the team just from him being my own dad showing up. So you know it's a gift and a curse at the same time.&quot;Is Shedeur Sanders dealing with an injury?On Saturday, Shedeur Sanders was pulled out of the Cleveland Browns' team drills. It was later reported that the QB was dealing with some arm soreness. While the rookie had been impressing everyone in the first week of training camp, this injury is sure to be a setback.Sanders is in a tough position as the Browns have a stacked quarterback room. The team has another rookie in Dillion Gabriel and NFL veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett available as well for shot-calling duties.It'll be interesting to see if Shedeur will get any starting reps after the 2025 season begins.