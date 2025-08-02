  • home icon
  Shedeur Sanders injury: What happened to Deion Sanders' son during Browns training camp?

Shedeur Sanders injury: What happened to Deion Sanders' son during Browns training camp?

By Joel Lefevre
Published Aug 02, 2025 18:39 GMT
Shedeur Sanders has suffered a setback at Cleveland Browns training camp. Deion Sanders' son was held out of team drills on Saturday because of an injury. NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that the former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback is dealing with arm soreness.

This news comes after the man selected in the fifth round of April’s NFL draft had, by all accounts, an outstanding first week of training camp with his new team.

Sanders has been trying to rebuild his image after plummeting down the draft board despite being pegged as one of the top two quarterbacks heading into the draft alongside Cam Ward. Ward ended up going #1 to the Tennessee Titans.

Sanders’ YouTube channel, his prior speeding tickets and having a famous dad had many scouts in the league questioning his commitment to football. That concern was enough to see numerous clubs pass on him in April’s draft in Green Bay.

Last season, Sanders led the nation in completion percentage (74.0%) and threw for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns. He’s the second Browns quarterback to go down with an injury in training camp after Kenny Pickett, the backup pivot for the Philadelphia Eagles in their Super run last season, suffered a hamstring strain.

Former Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel, who was also drafted by the Browns in 2025 along with Sanders, took all the first-team reps at practice on Saturday.

Shedeur Sanders is more in danger of being cut due to injury

This recent injury does not bode well for Shedeur Sanders, who was already seemingly near the bottom of the QB depth chart for Cleveland.

The thought of Sanders being cut or traded has come up before. On June 23, NFL and college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit told The Escapist's D.J. Siddiqi,

“If you take Deshaun away, you still have four (quarterbacks).
“Most teams keep three. Someone’s going to get cut, and I think it’s going to be based on how things go in camp.”

Flacco is the most likely person to start, given his experience and the fact that he guided them to the postseason in the 2023 campaign, the last time they made the playoffs. If performance at camp factors in, Sanders is running short on time to make an impression, while he's gotten the fewest first-team reps at camp.

It doesn’t appear as though Sanders’ injury is significant, though it’s not known how much time he may miss. The Browns open the preseason on Friday when they travel to Bank of America Stadium to face the Carolina Panthers.

Joel Lefevre

Joel Lefevre

Joel Lefevre is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with over six years of experience in the field with GRV Media, Corus Entertainment, News 1130 and 93.1 The One Radio.

Joel graduated in Broadcast Journalism at the Western Academy of Broadcasting, and being an avid NFL fan, these two passions came together.

His favorite team is the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Joel has followed them through the highs and lows ever since they made the AFC Championship Game in the 1996 season. His favorite sporting moment was their 2017 AFC Championship Game because it was as close as the Jaguars ever came to winning a Super Bowl. A missed call on a Myles Jack fumble recovery took away a touchdown that could have sent Jacksonville to the Super Bowl.

When not writing Joel loves reality TV, in particular Big Brother and Survivor, and is a former houseguest on Big Brother Canada Season 4. Family and loved ones are extremely important to Joel and he keeps in touch with them as much as possible, and also enjoys going to the movies, going for walks and taking care of his dogs.

Edited by Ribin Peter
