At the Pro Bowl festivities, former New York Giants quarterback and current NFC Pro Bowl head coach Eli Manning unleashed a rap battle-esque roast on NFL legend Tom Brady.

Manning, who is worth $150 million, showcased his lyrical skills in a playful exchange with comedian and rapper Supa Hot Fire. Manning's clever rap line reminded fans of his impressive Super Bowl victories over Brady's teams.

"I’m Eli Manning, I’m nice. Tom Brady is the GOAT. SIKE! I beat him twice,"

Manning's victories against Brady in Super Bowl XLII and Super Bowl XLVI solidified his status as a formidable opponent and added an extra layer of humor to his rap battle performance.

The moment captured Manning's sharp wit, and it was not lost on Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava.

Iamaleava took to Instagram to share his reaction to Manning's rap battle performance. He posted an Instagram story with the following caption:

"Hold me back,"

Iamaleava's response captured the amusement and admiration shared by many in the football community.

Tennessee redshirt freshman quarterback Iamaleava is poised for a remarkable college football career, with his younger brother, Madden, close on his heels.

Madden, a 2025 four-star passer, has received over 15 Power Five offers, including one from Colorado. Despite limited recruiting visits, Madden believes observing Nico's recruitment process has provided him with invaluable insight. He stated:

"It helps me a lot, definitely... Seeing it all be laid out for Nico, I really got the key."

It was his freshman season in 2023 in which Nico came into his own. He completed 196 of 311 attempts for over 3,600 yards with 43 touchdowns, accounting for 305 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

Eli Manning's Super Bowl dominance and legacy

Eli Manning, renowned for his 15-year NFL tenure with the New York Giants, secured two Super Bowl victories, both against the New England Patriots led by Tom Brady.

In 2007/08, Manning was instrumental in a monumental upset as the Giants, entering the playoffs as the fifth seed, triumphed 17-14 over the previously undefeated Patriots in Super Bowl XLII.

Manning clinched Super Bowl MVP honors. He replicated this feat in 2011/12, guiding the Giants to a 21-17 victory in Super Bowl XLVI over Brady's Patriots once again.

Manning concluded his career with multiple Super Bowl MVP awards and left a big mark on the Giant's history.

His career, though not tagged as the greatest of all time, is dotted with many feats, such as being chosen to four Pro Bowl games and both the All-Pro and All-Decade teams.

