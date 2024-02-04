Peyton and Eli Manning have been the respective coaches of the AFC and NFC for the last couple of Pro Bowl games, and the brothers' competitive spirit is never too far from the surface.

While the Pro Bowl games are just for fun and an opportunity for fans to see the NFL's best go at it in several skill drills along with the football game, Eli and Peyton clearly want to win.

Why? Well, likely due to bragging rights and with the AFC holding a nice 26-12 lead prior to halftime, Eli wasn't too thrilled with some of the refereeing decisions that went against his team.

Eli said via NFL/X:

"How much did Peyton pay these refs? Ridiculous. What did he give them? Some signed memorabilia?"

With the AFC having a nice lead during the first half, we think that Eli Manning isn't exactly thrilled with some of the calls that have gone against his team.

While yes, the Pro Bowl games are just for fun, we are fairly sure that both Peyton and Eli will want the team that they coach to come out on top, and it appears that the AFC has the advantage right now.

Peyton and Eli Manning loving life post-football

Life after football can be tough for some players, unless your last name is Manning.

For Peyton and Eli Manning, the transition from playing into the next phases of their lives has been a relatively smooth one. With Peyton having a show on ESPN called "Peyton's Places" and both brothers having the "Manningcast" on ESPN, where they commentate on Monday Night football, they seem to have it figured out.

Their Manningcast has gotten rave reviews as the brothers have several guests on during the game. Some have included The Rock, Barack Obama and Will Ferrell, just to name a few.

They appear to be adjusting to life post-football really well, which isn't always easy for everyone. Yet Peyton and Eli Manning are making it look easy.