Who is the only NFL MVP to lose a Super Bowl? Exploring ex-Cowboys LB's Infamous Legacy

The Super Bowl MVP award is an honor bestowed on the best player in the NFL Super Bowl game. This award is typically given to the player who performs the best in the eyes of voters during a Super Bowl win.

However, a particular Dallas Cowboys great won the Super Bowl MVP Award in Super Bowl V despite playing on the losing side. That player's name is linebacker Chuck Howley, and he was a part of the 'Doomsday Defense.'

Howley was named MVP of Super Bowl V after two interceptions and one forced fumble in the Dallas Cowboys' 16-13 defeat to the Baltimore Colts. This made him the first non-quarterback and defensive player to receive the honor. To date, Howley is the only player from the losing side to win the Super Bowl MVP award.

Chuck Howley's NFL Legacy

Chuck Howley was regarded as one of the best linebackers of his era, and his signing by the Dallas Cowboys was a turning point for the franchise. Howley played with the Cowboys for 13 seasons, making 165 appearances and playing in two NFL championship games and two Super Bowls.

Howley played in the NFL for 15 seasons, with the first two years as a member of the Chicago Bears and the last 13 as a vital part of the Dallas Cowboys. He earned five first-team All-Pro nods, one second-team All-Pro selection, and six Pro Bowl selections.

Chuck Howley was also named Super Bowl MVP and won Super Bowl VI with the Cowboys. Since retirement, Howley has been added to the Dallas Ring of Honor and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Which players have won multiple Super Bowl MVPs?

While Chuck Howley won a solitary Super Bowl MVP in his distinguished career, a select few have racked up Super Bowl MVPs. Here's the list:

Tom Brady, New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 5

Joe Montana, San Francisco 49ers - 3

Bart Starr, Green Bay Packers - 2

Terry Bradshaw, Pittsburgh Steelers - 2

Eli Manning, New York Giants - 2

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs - 2